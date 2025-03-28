MLB Opening Day has come and gone, with 28 of the league's 30 teams in action Thursday. Friday's slate is slightly lighter with just nine games on tap, but that doesn't mean bettors can't look forward to some tantalizing matchups. The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers square off in a battle of hopeful AL contenders, with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Tanner Houck is the probable starter for the Red Sox, while the Rangers will send rookie Jack Leiter to the mound.

The Red Sox have not made the postseason since losing to the Houston Astros in the ALCS in 2021. They went 81-81 a year ago but landed one of the top free agents in the offseason in Alex Bregman. Boston is -140 to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook this year. Houck is looking to be part of that push. He went 9-10 in 30 starts a season ago, posting a 3.12 ERA. In 11.2 innings against the Rangers in 2024, Houck was 0-1 with a 6.17 ERA.

The Rangers are two seasons removed from a World Series title and are attempting to make a deep run in 2025 after a 78-84 campaign in 2024. They are -130 at DraftKings to make the playoffs this season. Texas still has most of its championship core with Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, and Josh Jung. Ace Jacob deGrom was injured the last two seasons but is back for 2025 to lead the rotation along with Nathan Eovaldi. Leiter went 0-3 in six starts for the Rangers a season ago, posting an 8.83 ERA. He did not pitch against the Red Sox.

Boston is the favorite on the money line at -117 (wager $117 to win $100) while Texas is a -102 underdog (wager $100 to win $102). The total comes in at 8.5. Here's a look at the SportsLine model's projections for Red Sox-Rangers Friday.

BOSTON RED SOX at TEXAS RANGERS | 3/28 | 8:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Rangers +102

Texas wins in 55% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-167)

Texas covers in 70% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5

The Over hits in 60.4% of simulations

Projected score: Rangers 5.0, Red Sox 4.8