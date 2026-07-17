Red Sox vs. Rays odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Friday, July 17 by proven model

The Boston Red Sox won their final nine games before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. Now they begin the second half of their season hoping to pick up where they left off when they host the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays (56-38) lead the AL East by three games over the New York Yankees. The Red Sox (46-48) are still 10 games behind Tampa but at least back in the hunt for the AL Wild Card, with a lot of games to be played. Griffin Jax (5-6, 3.47 ERA) gets the ball for the Rays, while the Sox go with Jake Bennett (4-3, 2.64).

First pitch at Fenway Park in Boston is set for 1:35 p.m. ET, the first game of a day-night doubleheader. The Red Sox are -112 favorites on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Red Sox odds, with the Rays at -107. The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Rays vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to see the Rays vs. Red Sox predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the 2026 MLB All-Star break on a sizzling 33-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Red Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Red Sox vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Red Sox money line Red Sox -112, Rays -107 Rays vs. Red Sox over/under 8.5 runs Rays vs. Red Sox run line Red Sox -1.5 (+161) Rays vs. Red Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Red Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Red Sox vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rays vs. Red Sox, the model is going Under 8.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Under has hit in six of the eight Red Sox games in which Bennett has started (75%), and is 7-5-2 when Jax goes for the Rays. For Boston, the Under is 11-5 (68.8%) after an off-day, and the Under has hit in four of the six meetings so far (66.7%) between these teams. The model projects another tight game here.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Rays' Yandy Diaz, Junio Caminero and Jonathan Aranda. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu. The model projects the teams to combine for 7.9 total runs as the Under hits 60% of the time. Get the Rays vs. Red Sox money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Red Sox picks

After simulating every pitch of Rays vs. Red Sox 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.