The Boston Red Sox were expected to be one of the most dangerous teams in baseball this season, but they're just a game over .500. Conversely, many wondered if the Detroit Tigers were really as good as last season's surprise run to the playoffs made them look -- and the Tigers now lead the AL Central at 27-15. This disparity was on display in Monday's resounding 14-2 Detroit win over Boston. How will the Sox respond Tuesday? If you're looking to wager on Red Sox-Tigers, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model's predictions and best bets for this game.

Bryan Bello (2-0, 2.01 ERA) will get the ball for Boston, while Tyler Holton will serve as the opener for Detroit before presumably giving way to Keider Montero (1-1, 4.15 ERA). Bello is set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts at DraftKings. His Over is -120, while the Under is -110. There aren't strikeout props set for Holton or Montero, given the uncertainty of how many batters either will face.

Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu has the shortest odds to hit a home run at +340, followed by star slugger Rafael Devers at +450 and Alex Bregman at +475. Kerry Carpenter is the Tiger with the shortest odds at +500, followed by Riley Greene at +600.

The Red Sox are slight -111 road favorites (wager $111 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Tigers are -108 (wager $108 to win $100) underdogs. The total is 8.5, with the Over at -107 and the Under at -113.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Red Sox-Tigers Tuesday.

BOSTON RED SOX at DETROIT TIGERS | 5/13 | 6:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Tigers -107

Detroit wins in 61% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-180)

Detroit covers in 74% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-107)

The Over hits in 56.7% of simulations

Projected score: Tigers 5.0, Red Sox 4.5