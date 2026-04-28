Back in mid-March in this space, I looked at the American League Rookie of the Year odds via DraftKings, and Toronto pitcher Trey Yesavage was the +370 favorite. However, he hasn't pitched in The Show yet in 2025 due to injury. That changes on Tuesday, as he will face the visiting Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of their series. It's a 7:07 p.m. ET first pitch.

DraftKings same-game parlay (-125)

Blue Jays Alt +2

Alt Under 9.5

The current AL ROY betting favorite is White Sox third baseman Munetaka Murakami at +155, and he should be favored as the South Side Samurai leads the majors with 12 home runs. Yesavage is now at +3500 but certainly has plenty of time to catch up.

The 22-year-old was dynamic in 2025 in limited action, going 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA in three regular-season starts, staying well below the rookie limit of 50 innings for a pitcher. The playoffs don't count toward that, and Yesavage was a big factor in the Blue Jays winning the AL pennant at 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six appearances spanning 27.2 innings. Yesavage had never thrown a professional pitch prior to 2025, and he made the jump all the way from Single-A ball.

Yesavage, the team's top prospect and No. 9 overall according to MLB.com, arrived at the Jays' spring camp this year with a shoulder impingement, so the team took it very slowly with him before putting him on the 15-day injured list – he didn't make any spring starts. Somewhat curious timing to active him now, only as Yesavage was not that good during his four minor-league rehab outings, going 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA in 12 innings.

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He didn't last more than 4.1 innings in any of those and threw only 64 pitches in his finale, so I rather doubt he's out there too long Tuesday – sounds like about 80 pitches max. Yesavage did average 94.3 mph with his fastball in the rehab finale and said he felt he had turned a corner even if "based on the box score, I'd bet you wouldn't guess it." Yesavage has not faced the Red Sox.

"We're making sure that once we hit 'go,' we don't hit 'pause,' " Manager John Schneider said. "He checked all of the boxes that we had hoped for. I wasn't really looking at results, more looking at his stuff and the plan we had laid out since spring training. Getting him here with a little adrenaline and getting him going will be a good thing for him and a good thing for us."

The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts Yesavage at 4.9 innings, 5.7 strikeouts, 4.7 hits allowed and 2.2 earned runs tonight. DraftKings has Yesavage at Over/Under 5.5 strikeouts, 3.5 hits allowed and 1.5 earned runs. No outs recorded number as of this writing.

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The Blue Jays definitely need the reinforcements in the rotation. Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease have both been very good, but Shane Bieber, Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis and Cody Ponce are all on the injured list, with Francis and Ponce lost for the season.

Patrick Corbin, signed in early April, has been shockingly decent with a 3.68 ERA, but future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer looks completely done with a 9.64. Really, he should be bullpen-bound, but you can't do that to a player of his stature. Instead, he landed on the injured list Monday, so in a way that was a break for Toronto to avoid that bullpen conversation.

Boston starts rookie lefty Payton Tolle, who made his 2026 debut last Thursday and was very impressive in a no-decision vs. the Yankees with one run allowed and a career-best 11 strikeouts in six innings. He also got a few big-league outings in 2025, including an inning of relief vs. Toronto in which he allowed a run. Tolle, +3000 for AL Rookie of the Year, is ranked as the Red Sox's top prospect and No. 15 overall in the sport.

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Boston is on its first three-game winning streak of the season and has looked like a new team, even with all the firings on Saturday. But I expect a lower-scoring close game here. The Jays are getting +1.5 so I simply bumped that up a half-run -- that way can't lose on a two-run Boston homer in top of the 10th or something -- and the total up two. The SportsLine Projection Model has Toronto winning outright. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.