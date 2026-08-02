Red Sox vs. Dodgers same-game parlay: Mookie Betts featured in expert's best bets for Sunday Night Baseball

The Red Sox and Dodgers play the final game of their three-game set on Sunday Night Baseball, after Boston took the first two games in some low-scoring affairs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was able to keep the Red Sox offense off the board for the most part Saturday night, but they did break through, and the Dodgers were held to just two runs despite racking up 10 hits. For starters Sunday, we have Emmet Sheehan for L.A. -- even though there are rumors that he will be gone at the trade deadline Monday -- while lefty Jake Bennett looks to put together another solid start for the Red Sox.

First pitch for Sunday Night Baseball is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers are -184 favorites, with Boston a +156 underdog, while the Over/Under for total runs scored is 8.5 in the latest consensus MLB odds. The SportsLine Projection Model has a strong play on the Dodgers on the money line, as they win in 64% of its simulations.

If you're interested in MLB betting and parlay bets on the top sports betting apps, check out our model and expert picks. And before you lock in any wagers on Red Sox vs. Dodgers Sunday Night Baseball, you'll definitely want to see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has put together as his same-game parlay.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's his picks for Red Sox vs. Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball.

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Red Sox vs. Dodgers same-game parlay

Dodgers ML

Mookie Betts 1+ hit



SGP price: +100 at DraftKings

Dodgers money line

Jake Bennett has been great for Boston, but he's given up production to righties, with a near .250 average allowed as opposed to just a .158 against left-handed batters. The Dodgers were able to put up some hits Saturday against lefty Peyton Tolle but were unsuccessful with men on base, and I think that could change here. It might not be a high-scoring affair, but in the end I think the Dodgers put up enough runs against the young lefty to take the win.

Emmet Sheehan has been part of trade talks for a while now, and with Tarik Skubal acquired without Sheehan leaving the clubhouse, his future is still in flux but looks safer at the moment. Still, I would not be surprised if he was limited in some capacity here, and the Under 16.5 outs looks to be a good straight bet.

The Dodgers bullpen may have to cover some extra innings Sunday, but they've benefited a ton from Edwin Diaz coming back from the IL this week. I like them to hold the Red Sox if they go from Sheehan to the bullpen with a lead.

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Mookie Betts 1+ hit

Betts didn't start Saturday after picking up at least one hit in six of his previous seven games. He did not get a hit in a late-game pinch-hit opportunity, but I like Betts to come back tonight and grab a hit against a lefty who has been far worse to right-handed hitters.

Bennett also isn't the type of guy to overpower hitters, so Betts should be able to put together at least a couple of solid at-bats, and I'm banking on a hit going through. Adding this gets us on the Dodgers ML for almost a dollar better price than we have currently.