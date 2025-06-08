The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees cap off the latest chapter of their historic rivalry on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball at 7:10 p.m. ET as both teams aim to secure a series win. The Yankees won 9-6 Friday before the Red Sox rebounded with a 10-7 win on Saturday. The Yankees sit atop the American League East at 39-24, while the Red Sox have scuffled thus far and are 31-35.

Lefty Carlos Rodon gets the start for New York, and he's been great this season with an 8-3 record and 2.49 ERA along with 98 strikeouts, which ranks fifth in baseball. Boston will send out right-hander Hunter Dobbins, who will make his eighth start and 10th overall appearance this year. The rookie has a 2-1 record and 4.06 ERA across 44.1 innings in 2025.

The Yankees are heavy -224 favorites (wager $224 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus odds, while the Red Sox are +184 (bet $100 to win $184).

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a same-game parlay at Caesars Sportsbook for Sunday Night Baseball, with the option for more legs. You can view all expert picks for Red Sox-Yankees, as well as other MLB games, only at SportsLine.

Sunday Night Baseball Parlay: -122 (Caesars, 1 unit)

Yankees ML

Carlos Rodon 6+ Strikeouts

The Yankees dropped Game 2 of this series last night to the Red Sox as Garrett Crochet was able to notch another win despite giving up a season-high five earned runs over six innings. That total could be slightly deceiving as a questionable scoring decision has become a hot debate item online, turning a quality start into what on paper looks like he allowed nearly a run per inning.

Dobbins will get the start after making two appearances out of the bullpen, where he's pitched eight innings and allowed seven hits, three runs and four walks. Before that, he was relieved of his duties in the rotation after three of five starts in May resulted in at least four earned runs. Dobbins has not worked deep into his starts, and he threw 60 pitches six days ago, so he should have enough leash to work into the fifth inning again. I would not be surprised if this Yankees lineup works the count and bounces him before that. Doing so would result in pressuring the Red Sox bullpen once again and this time I think they break, allowing the Yankees to improve their stellar 21-11 home record.

The Red Sox have struck out at a far higher rate on the road and the level of competition they have faced from left-handed pitchers is not all that notable. They have faced names like Tarik Skubal, Chris Sale and Cole Ragans, all of whom are lefty aces who reside in the upper tier of Major League Baseball in terms of strikeout talent -- with Skubal being head and shoulders above everyone else. Each of those southpaws went for at least eight strikeouts against this lineup and of late, Boston has allowed at least five strikeouts to Yusei Kikuchi, Trevor Rogers and Tyler Anderson, with six punch outs for Cade Povich after he already racked up eight against the Red Sox earlier this year.

None of those pitchers profile as strong strikeout prospects, and Rodon should fare at least slightly better than they did given his 13% swinging strike rate and ability to hunt for strikeouts when ahead in the count. Rodon has been able to turn up some of his strikeout totals this year thanks to a called strike rate above 18%, which is a jump from last year but closer to his previous years in Chicago. It's something to watch with Shane Livensparger behind home plate Sunday, as he profiles as an extremely friendly umpire for hitters. With the straight line on Rodon's strikeout total being set at eight, I'm going to take this total down to six and parlay it with the Yankees money line for a one unit play.

This is a bit of a different angle than we've taken in these articles, but I do a lot of these pitcher strikeout parlays that include the team money line, and this spot sets up perfectly to do so.

Sunday Night Baseball Parlay Option 2: +330 (Caesars, 0.5 units)

Jazz Chisholm 2+ Hits + Runs + RBI

Aaron Judge 2+ Hits + Runs + RBI

Yankees ML

Carlos Rodon 6+ strikeouts

I understand that some boosts and promos require additional legs, minimum odds or some of you just may want a bit of a longer shot, so here we go. Adding these two Hits + Runs + RBI props into a same-game parlay with the two options outlined in the previous section above would give you odds of +330. There is correlation, so adding a Red Sox hitter instead of two Yankees hitters would yield far higher odds, but I'll take my shot with a Yankees-heavy parlay Sunday night.

Chisholm is only hitting .220 on the year, but he's hit nine home runs and stolen nine bases while playing solid defense at two positions, keeping his bat in the lineup. His OPS is up from last year thanks to the home runs, and eight of those long balls have come against right-handed pitchers and at home in the Bronx. Tonight's weather doesn't look to favor hitters, but we don't need a home run to cash this bet; a simple hit and a run would be perfect and thanks to his speed on the bases, Chisholm can easily do that. His day off yesterday turned into a two at-bat night where he struck out twice against top tier Boston relievers, so I'm expecting Jazz to start tonight against a right-hander and bounce back. Dobbins has allowed a .306 average to lefties across 26 innings between the AAA and MLB levels this year, and he's been hit hard at a near 50% rate while throwing his fastball about 40% of the time.

After a miserable night at the plate against Crochet, Judge will need to make some noise and what better stage than Sunday Night Baseball in the Bronx? While Dobbins has been worse against lefties, he only throws a three-pitch mix to right-handed batters, dumping the splitter and sticking with just the fastball, slider and sweeper. Since the slider and sweeper are both breaking pitches that work across the zone and down away from a righty, I think Judge can easily hone in on a fastball from Dobbins and put some good wood on it. I also don't put it past Alex Cora to walk Judge intentionally (or unintentionally), so a small side bet on Over 0.5 walks or including a walk in the parlay would not be the worst idea. Even if that happens, Judge can score a run from the walk and would need just one more of anything to hit the 2+ level here for us.