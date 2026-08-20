A rare five-game series concludes on the Thursday MLB schedule as the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds. After splitting a Monday doubleheader, St. Louis (65-63) took Tuesday's contest before Cincy (61-66) took Wednesday's game, 5-4, setting up Thursday's rubber match. Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.48 ERA) will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Reds trot out Brady Singer (5-11, 4.66 ERA). Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch is at 12:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cardinals lead the season series with a 7-5 record. St. Louis is the -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Cardinals odds, while the over/under, is 9. Before making any Cardinals vs. Reds picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Reds vs. Cardinals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Reds vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Reds money line Cardinals -112, Reds -104 Cardinals vs. Reds over/under 9 runs Cardinals vs. Reds run line Cardinals -1.5 (+144) Cardinals vs. Reds picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Reds streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Reds vs. Cardinals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cardinals vs. Reds, the model is going Under 9 combined runs for over/under betting. The Under sports a 9-5 record over the last 14 meetings, and no NL team has favored the Under quite like St. Louis this season. In 2026, the Under is 70-50-7 for the Cards, with that 58.3% clip being the highest in the Senior Circuit and the second-highest in all of baseball.

When McGreevy is on the mound, the total hasn't been reached in 66% of his 24 starts. As for Singer, he's been dominant versus the divisional rival. The RHP has a 2.28 ERA over his last five starts against the Cardinals, and his .193 BAA to St. Louis is his fourth-lowest versus any team. SportsLine's model forecasts 8.3 total runs as the Under hits in 59% of simulations. Get the Cardinals vs. Reds money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Cardinals vs. Reds picks

After simulating every pitch of Reds vs. Cardinals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Reds vs. Cardinals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.