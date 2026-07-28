Reds vs. Guardians odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Tuesday, July 28 by proven model

The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds meet in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Tuesday in a standalone slot after their game was rained out on Monday evening. The Guardians (54-53) are two games back of the White Sox in the AL Central. The Reds (49-55) are at the bottom of the NL Central and are expected to sell at the upcoming trade deadline. Ace Chase Burns (12-1, 2.42 ERA) is on the hill for Cincinnati, while the Guardians will turn to Slade Ceconni (4-7, 3.60 ERA).

First pitch is at 1:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park. The Reds are -161 favorites (risk $161 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Reds vs. Guardians odds, while the over/under is 9. Before making any Guardians vs. Reds picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Guardians vs. Reds predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Reds vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Gurdians vs. REds

Reds vs. Guardians money line Reds -161, Guardians +134 Reds vs. Guardians over/under 9 runs Reds vs. Guardians run line Reds -1.5 (+126) Reds vs. Guardians picks See picks at SportsLine Reds vs. Guardians streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Reds vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Reds vs. Guardians, the model is going Under 9 combined runs for over/under betting. These teams have been trending to the Under recently with five straight Cincinnati games hitting that side, and three of the past four Cleveland games doing the same. Cleveland has a 54% Under rate on the season, with that number jumping to 58% on the road.

Burns has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year as a he's currently in the top five of the NL Cy Young odds. The model is projecting 8.3 combined runs as the Under hits 58% of the time. Get the Reds vs. Guarmoney-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Reds picks

After simulating every pitch of Reds vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Reds. vs. Guardians, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.