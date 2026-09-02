The San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds wrap up a three-game set with a matinee matchup on the Wednesday MLB schedule. San Diego (73-66) won Monday's Game 1 by a 5-0 score and is tied with Arizona for the final NL Wild Card spot. Cincinnati (66-73) took Tuesday's contest, 4-3, and is seven games back of a Wild Card spot. Brandon Williamson (2-3, 6.11 ERA) will take the mound for the Reds, while the Padres counter with Casey Mize (5-8, 3.45 ERA). Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch is at 12:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Padres lead the season series, 3-2. San Diego is the -146 favorite on the money line (risk $146 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Padres odds, while the over/under is 9.5. Before making any Padres vs. Reds picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Reds vs. Padres predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks at betting sites. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Reds vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Reds money line Padres -146, Reds +126 Padres vs. Reds over/under 9.5 runs Padres vs. Reds run line Padres -1.5 (+109) Padres vs. Reds picks See picks at SportsLine Padres vs. Reds streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Reds vs. Padres predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Padres vs. Reds, the model is recommending backing Under 9.5 combined runs at the best betting apps. Each of the first two meetings in this series have failed to reach the total with five runs in Game 1 and seven runs in Game 2. Those results have simply been par for the course for this matchup's history as each of the last nine meetings between these squads have seen under 9.5 total runs.

With the lack of offensive firepower these teams have, you can see why this series has heavily leaned under. Both squads rank among the bottom four in OPS, among National League teams, with Cincy ranking dead last in team batting average, and San Diego ranking second worst in team slugging. The model comfortably backs the Under for over/under betting, projecting 8.3 total runs. Get the Reds vs. Padres money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Padres vs. Reds picks

After simulating every pitch of Reds vs. Padres 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Padres vs. Reds, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.