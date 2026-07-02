Reds vs. Brewers Thursday MLB picks: Potential stellar pitching duel between Chase Burns, Jacob Misiorowski

It's a getaway day around MLB on Thursday, which per usual means a handful of games, and at this point anytime Brewers fire-baller Jacob Misorowski is on the mound we have to address it. "The Miz" is set to start today in a home series finale against Cincinnati with a 2:10 ET first pitch from American Family Field. The guy on the other side was even more touted not long ago.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB same-game parlay

Milwaukee money line

No Runs First Inning

Alt Under 9.5

DraftKings SGP price: +163

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Just like Paul Skenes taking the mound as a rookie was an event, that's "The Miz" in 2026. It should be a fascinating NL Cy Young race in the second half between the 24-year-old righty, who is the -225 favorite, and Phillies 29-year-old lefty Cristopher Sanchez, the +350 second favorite. Sanchez just threw a "volley" on Tuesday with seven shutout innings vs. Pittsburgh.

When the Phillies visited the Brewers from June 12-14, Misiorowski and Sanchez missed each other. The teams play again Sept. 22-24 in the City of Brotherly Love, so hopefully they face off then in a series that could have major playoff implications and maybe set up these teams to meet in the postseason if the seeding works out.

Misiorowski (9-3) leads the majors in ERA (1.45), strikeouts (146) and WHIP (0.77), and I'm waiting for a sportsbook or prediction market to offer an option on whether he hits 106.0 mph on the gun for this start. That's because last Friday in dominating the Cubs, Misiorowski had a first-inning pitch clocked at an absurd 105.5 mph to break his own mark for fastest pitch recorded by a starting pitcher in the pitch tracking era (since 2008).

You know "The Miz" wants the record, which is 105.8 mph by reliever Aroldis Chapman in 2010. Chapman also holds the No. 2 mark of 105.7 in 2016. What's scary is that Misiorowski clearly thinks he can throw harder. Misiorowski's previous career high was 104.5 mph.

"It's cool," Misiorowski said after the Brewers' 6-2 win. "I think I slipped a little bit on that (105.5 mph) pitch. My front foot slid out from under me. I think I've got a little more."

He had a season-high 107 pitches and finished the start with a 102.8 mph fastball. The Cubs clearly were trying to work counts and get his pitch count up – he walked four. And Misiorowski actually allowed a solo homer in the fifth inning to Seiya Suzuki.

It was Misiorowski's first dinger allowed in his past 75.1 innings. He averaged 101.6 mph with his four-seam fastball, and it was his 10th consecutive start allowing two earned runs or fewer. In those 10, he is 8-1 with a 0.54 ERA with 95 Ks over 66.1 innings and an opponents' BA of .117.

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The Reds have been fortunate enough to avoid Misiorowski this season, and he didn't fare well against them in 2025 as a rookie with a 14.73 ERA in two appearances spanning 3.2 innings, although he didn't get a decision in either (his only career big-league relief appearance was one of those). Cincinnati batters hit a collective .412 off him. You know Misiorowski is aware of this, and he's set at 5.6 innings today via the model with 8.0 strikeouts, 4.2 hits allowed and 1.7 earned runs. DraftKings has him at +102 to earn the victory and Over/Under 9.5 strikeouts.

FanDuel does have several specials on "The Miz," but nothing on fastball velocity. To put the Reds three up, three down in the first he is -110 and to strike out the side in the first he is +370. To whiff at least 13, he's +700. At least 15, +3000.

Meanwhile, the righty on the visitors is pretty darn good, too, in Cincinnati's Chase Burns (9-1, 2.36 ERA). The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft is +3000 for the Cy Young. That's not happening this year, but maybe in the future when the Reds get better.

Burns hit 102 mph while he was pitching at Tennessee in 2023 and hit 100.1 mph vs. the Rockies in April. His only appearance against the Brewers was in relief near the end of last season. Burns struck out four and walked two in 1 2/3 hitless innings. The model sets him at 5.9 innings, 7.0 strikeouts, 5.8 hits allowed and 2.8 earned runs. He's +299 to win and set at O/U 7.5Ks.

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I'm playing much the same parlay as Wednesday on Pirates-Phillies when we had Paul Skenes vs Zack Wheeler. Two legs of that hit, but shockingly the alt Under 10.5 did not. We don't have to worry about winds blowing out or scorching-hot temps helping hitters in Milwaukee. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.