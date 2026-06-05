Renegade profile: 2026 Belmont Stakes odds, post position, history and more to know

No horse in the Kentucky Derby endured a worse trip than Renegade, who was bumped hard at the start, slammed nearly sideways and still came rallying hard at the end, losing to Golden Tempo by just a neck. Now, the Derby runner-up is looking for redemption -- and a clean trip -- in the final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes. Bet Renegade and the entire Belmont Stakes at TwinSpires with promo code CBSSPORTS. You'll get a special $400 signup bonus, double the regular offer:

4 Renegade (2-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Irad Ortiz Jr. Last race: Second in the Kentucky Derby by a neck

Second in the Kentucky Derby by a neck Career record: 6 starts: 2 wins, 3 seconds, 1 third

6 starts: 2 wins, 3 seconds, 1 third Career earnings: $2,031,500

$2,031,500 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 98 (Arkansas Derby)

98 (Arkansas Derby) Sire: Into Mischief

Below, we'll dig further into Renegade as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 158th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

1 Vitruvian Man | 2 Powershift | 3 Chief Wallabee | 4 Renegade | 5 Ottinho | 6 Growth Equity | 7 Commandment | 8 Emerging Market | 9 Golden Tempo

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What to know about Renegade

His bumper-cars trip in the Kentucky Derby has been well documented. But despite that adventurous start he still put in his patented late kick at the end, losing the race by just a neck.

Give him credit; he puts in that closing kick every time (his debut race at 6 1/2 furlongs notwithstanding). Over his last five starts, he has won three times and finished second twice.

None of his races was more impressive than the Arkansas Derby, when he went from last-to-first in an eight-horse field and won going away by four lengths. Though he was last early, he was just four lengths off a slow early pace.

On paper, the Belmont Stakes shapes up similarly to the Arkansas Derby: small field with little pace. The lack of pace in the Belmont should be a concern for all of the closers in the race, but trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will be more than happy with a carbon copy of the Arkansas Derby effort on Saturday.

Because of Renegade's welll documented troubles in the Kentucky Derby, the horse is taking money at the windows. Listed as the 2-1 favorite in the morning line, he already has been bet down from that number at DK Horse and 1/ST BET.

Post draw analysis

After drawing the dreaded rail in the Kentucky Derby, Renegade received a much better post position for the Belmont Stakes, No. 4. Based on early pace figures, he is projected to be near the back of the pack again early, perhaps ahead of only Derby winner Golden Tempo. But with the lack of early speed in the race, don't be surprised to see jockey Irad Ortiz. Jr. take a little more initiative early.