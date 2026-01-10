The Los Angeles Chargers will try to end their postseason struggles on Sunday, Jan. 11, when they visit the New England Patriots on Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2026 NFL Playoffs. The Patriots have had one of the best seasons in recent memory behind second-year quarterback Drake Maye, but the Chargers have a chance to spoil that on Sunday night. Justin Herbert is still searching for his first playoff win, while New England is looking for its first postseason victory since 2018.

These are two relatively high-scoring teams with the Chargers averaging 21.6 points per game and the Patriots coming in at 28.8 points per game, but both defenses have also been susceptible to giving up big plays. That means a lot of chances for bettors when it comes to anytime touchdown scorer picks. Here, we go over our best bets for the touchdown scorer market with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Chargers vs. Patriots and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Chargers vs. Patriots anytime touchdown scorer props:

Rhamondre Stevenson anytime TD

Patriots fans are energized with rookie sensation TreVeyon Henderson, but Stevenson was also extremely productive in this backfield. The veteran has scored six total touchdowns over his last three games and should continue to get touches in both the running and passing game. Henderson has the big-play ability, but Stevenson is more likely to get touches in the red zone and near the goal line.

Quentin Johnston anytime TD scorer

New England's secondary is solid, but the Patriots are one of the worst red zone defenses in the league when it comes to allowing touchdowns. Johnston does tend to hit more on deep plays, but he's also a big body who can post up defenders on shorter throws. Herbert has been trusting him more this season when it comes to 50-50 plays and Johnston has two touchdowns in the last four games. Even though he slowed down after a hot start, I like Johnston in this matchup.

