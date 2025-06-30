While sports betting has been legal in Rhode Island since 2018, the state only has one provider for those interested in making wagers. That would be Sportsbook Rhode Island, a platform run by IGT. The state and IGT have a 20-year contract through the Rhode Island Lottery, but that deal is set to expire in 2026.

Rhode Island Senator Frank Ciconne introduced a bill that would've ended IGT's sports betting monopoly in the state, opening the door for operators such as FanDuel and DraftKings to enter the market. While the bill passed in the Senate, it did not make it out of the House committee it was assigned to. While that doesn't mean the bill is dead, it's unlikely to receive much traction until the current contract the state has with IGT expires.

Sportsbooks having a statewide monopoly isn't unique to Rhode Island. The most prominent example of this is Florida, where Hard Rock Bet is the only operator. DraftKings is the only operator in Oregon and New Hampshire, while BetRivers has control of the Delaware sports betting market. Intralot is the lone sports betting operator in Montana.

Several states have moved to legalize sports betting lately, with Missouri being the newest state to see sports betting go live. Nebraska, Texas and California are also looking at legislation regarding legalized sports betting. While Rhode Island might not be a significant market, there's a good possibility the state will look to expand its sports betting footprint beyond a sole operator when IGT's contract expires.