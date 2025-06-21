The stage is set for a Group E clash between River Plate and Monterrey in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday. River Plate have continued their success in the Argentine Primera Division and kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory against Japan's Urawa Reds. Meanwhile, Mexican side Monterrey showed might after they secured a 1-1 draw against mighty Inter Milan in their first Club World Cup matchday.

Kickoff from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena is set for 9 p.m. ET. River Plate are +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) in the latest River Plate vs. Monterrey odds, while Monterrey are +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for River Plate vs. Monterrey on Saturday:

Both teams to score (-110)

Over 2.5 goals (+105)

BTTS has hit in eight of River Plate's last nine matches across all competitions, and Monterrey have seen BTTS hit in four of their last five overall. Both sides got plenty of chances in their first Club World Cup matches and tallied over 10 shots on goal, and the expert believes they will push to find the back of the net on Saturday.

Both clubs have also been involved in high-scoring affairs as of late. The Argentinian side has seen 16 goals scored over their last four matches, while the Liga MX squad has seen 12 scored over four outings. Eimer admits River Plate's dynamic trio of Facundo Colidio, Sebastian Driussi and Maximiliano Meza will face a more stern test against a Monterrey side that stymied Inter Milan, but still thinks there will be plenty of goals scored.

