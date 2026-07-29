Rocket Classic 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Jake Knapp in best bets at Detroit

Cameron Young is the odds-on favorite to win his third PGA Tour event of the year, and first since the Cadillac Championship on May 3, when he takes part in this week's 2026 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He also won The Players Championship on March 15. Since turning professional in 2019, he has earned seven wins, including three on the PGA Tour and two on the Korn Ferry Tour. Among his top competition will be the event's defending champion in Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa, who won last year's event in a playoff over Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk.

The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 7,328-yard course. Young is the +950 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. Others expected to contend include Chris Gotterup and Xander Schauffele at +1600, Jackson Koivun and Si Woo Kim at +2200 and Wyndham Clark at +2200. Before making any 2026 Rocket Classic picks, you need to see the 2026 Rocket Classic predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 51-48-7 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Rocket Classic and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid at the best sports betting apps. You can only see the picks here.

Top 2026 Rocket Classic expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 Rocket Classic predictions: He's fading Jake Knapp, who is 28-1 at BetMGM.

"It looks like Knapp is finally healthy again after putting together a nice week last week at the 3M Open, finishing 13th," Kannon said. "He was ninth in that field for SG: Off the Tee and was third for SG: Approach.

"It was funny – before last week's tournament was even decided, people were calling out for Knapp to be an extremely popular pick this week, seeing that his form has seems to have come back around and maybe the injury is now fully behind him. Sure enough, he is one of the very most popular selections to win it this week if not the No. 1 most popular – and it is that kind of lopsided support, I prefer to dodge." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Rocket Classic picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a triple-digit longshot who he believes "stays hot this week on another course that ought to suit his game." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Rocket Classic, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Rocket Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Rocket Classic, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 PGA Rocket Classic odds, favorites

See Rocket Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Cameron Young +950

Xander Schauffele +1600

Chris Gotterup +1600

Jackson Koivun +2000

Si Woo Kim +2000

Wyndham Clark +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Russell Henley +2500

Jake Knapp +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2700

Ben Griffin +3300

J.J. Spaun +3300

Ryan Gerard +3500

Akshay Bhatia +3500

Nicolai Højgaard +4000

Harris English +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Keegan Bradley +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4500

Michael Brennan +5000

Davis Thompson +6000

Eric Cole +6500

Ryo Hisatsune +6500

Doug Ghim +7000

Jackson Suber +7000

Marco Penge +7000

Corey Conners +7000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000

Mac Meissner +8000

Jordan Spieth +8000

Max Greyserman +8000

Ben James +8000

Aldrich Potgieter +8000

Sungjae Im +8000

Pierceson Coody +8000

Matt Wallace +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Jordan Smith +8000

Johnny Keefer +8000

Ben Kohles +8000

Seamus Power +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Zecheng Dou +12500

Nico Echavarria +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500

William Mouw +12500

Chandler Phillips +12500

Steven Fisk +12500

Ricky Castillo +12500

Lee Hodges +12500

Jesper Svensson +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Taylor Moore +12500

Harry Hall +12500

Max McGreevy +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Beau Hossler +12500

John Parry +12500

Keita Nakajima +12500

Zach Bauchou +15000

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Richard Hoey +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Matt McCarty +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Zac Blair +15000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +17500

Haotong Li +17500

Kristoffer Ventura +17500

Thorbjørn Olesen +17500

Austin Smotherman +17500

William Jennings +17500

Patrick Fishburn +22500

Neal Shipley +22500

A.J. Ewart +22500

Ben Silverman +22500

Patrick Rodgers +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Joel Dahmen +25000

Austin Eckroat +25000

Luke Clanton +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Hayden Springer +25000

Chandler Blanchet +35000

Erik van Rooyen +35000

Pontus Nyholm +35000

Davis Chatfield +35000

Karl Vilips +35000

Cam Davis +35000

Trace Crowe +35000

Mark Hubbard +35000

Chad Ramey +50000

Alejandro Tosti +50000

Vince Whaley +50000

Tom Hoge +50000

Adrien Saddier +50000

Nick Dunlap +50000

Takumi Kanaya +50000

David Lipsky +50000

Matthieu Pavon +50000

Justin Lower +50000

Brandt Snedeker +75000

Davis Riley +75000

Aaron Wise +75000

Lanto Griffin +75000

Brad Dalke +75000

Hank Lebioda +75000

Matt Kuchar +75000

John VanDerLaan +75000

Webb Simpson +75000

Kevin Streelman +100000

Stefano Mazzoli +100000

Brendon Todd +100000

Jeffrey Kang +100000

Ryan Ruffels +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Dylan Wu +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Joseph Hooks +100000

Adam Svensson +100000

Danny Walker +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Brice Garnett +100000

Gordon Sargent +100000

Peter Malnati +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Patrick Wilkes-Krier +100000

Justin Quiban +100000

Keenan Huskey +100000

Daniel Azallion +100000

Ryan Celano +100000