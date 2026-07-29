Rocket Classic 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Jake Knapp in best bets at Detroit

Cameron Young is the odds-on favorite to win his third PGA Tour event of the year, and first since the Cadillac Championship on May 3, when he takes part in this week's 2026 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He also won The Players Championship on March 15. Since turning professional in 2019, he has earned seven wins, including three on the PGA Tour and two on the Korn Ferry Tour. Among his top competition will be the event's defending champion in Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa, who won last year's event in a playoff over Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk.
The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 7,328-yard course. Young is the +950 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. Others expected to contend include Chris Gotterup and Xander Schauffele at +1600, Jackson Koivun and Si Woo Kim at +2200 and Wyndham Clark at +2200. Before making any 2026 Rocket Classic picks, you need to see the 2026 Rocket Classic predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 51-48-7 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Rocket Classic and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid at the best sports betting apps. You can only see the picks here.
Top 2026 Rocket Classic expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Rocket Classic predictions: He's fading Jake Knapp, who is 28-1 at BetMGM.
"It looks like Knapp is finally healthy again after putting together a nice week last week at the 3M Open, finishing 13th," Kannon said. "He was ninth in that field for SG: Off the Tee and was third for SG: Approach.
"It was funny – before last week's tournament was even decided, people were calling out for Knapp to be an extremely popular pick this week, seeing that his form has seems to have come back around and maybe the injury is now fully behind him. Sure enough, he is one of the very most popular selections to win it this week if not the No. 1 most popular – and it is that kind of lopsided support, I prefer to dodge." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Rocket Classic picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a triple-digit longshot who he believes "stays hot this week on another course that ought to suit his game." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Rocket Classic, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Rocket Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Rocket Classic, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 PGA Rocket Classic odds, favorites
See Rocket Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Cameron Young +950
Xander Schauffele +1600
Chris Gotterup +1600
Jackson Koivun +2000
Si Woo Kim +2000
Wyndham Clark +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Russell Henley +2500
Jake Knapp +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2700
Ben Griffin +3300
J.J. Spaun +3300
Ryan Gerard +3500
Akshay Bhatia +3500
Nicolai Højgaard +4000
Harris English +4000
Rickie Fowler +4000
Keegan Bradley +4500
Jacob Bridgeman +4500
Michael Thorbjornsen +4500
Michael Brennan +5000
Davis Thompson +6000
Eric Cole +6500
Ryo Hisatsune +6500
Doug Ghim +7000
Jackson Suber +7000
Marco Penge +7000
Corey Conners +7000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000
Mac Meissner +8000
Jordan Spieth +8000
Max Greyserman +8000
Ben James +8000
Aldrich Potgieter +8000
Sungjae Im +8000
Pierceson Coody +8000
Matt Wallace +8000
Denny McCarthy +8000
Jordan Smith +8000
Johnny Keefer +8000
Ben Kohles +8000
Seamus Power +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Michael Kim +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Kevin Yu +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Zecheng Dou +12500
Nico Echavarria +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500
William Mouw +12500
Chandler Phillips +12500
Steven Fisk +12500
Ricky Castillo +12500
Lee Hodges +12500
Jesper Svensson +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Taylor Moore +12500
Harry Hall +12500
Max McGreevy +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Beau Hossler +12500
John Parry +12500
Keita Nakajima +12500
Zach Bauchou +15000
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Richard Hoey +15000
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Lucas Glover +15000
Matt McCarty +15000
Kevin Roy +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Zac Blair +15000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +17500
Haotong Li +17500
Kristoffer Ventura +17500
Thorbjørn Olesen +17500
Austin Smotherman +17500
William Jennings +17500
Patrick Fishburn +22500
Neal Shipley +22500
A.J. Ewart +22500
Ben Silverman +22500
Patrick Rodgers +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Joel Dahmen +25000
Austin Eckroat +25000
Luke Clanton +25000
Andrew Putnam +25000
Hayden Springer +25000
Chandler Blanchet +35000
Erik van Rooyen +35000
Pontus Nyholm +35000
Davis Chatfield +35000
Karl Vilips +35000
Cam Davis +35000
Trace Crowe +35000
Mark Hubbard +35000
Chad Ramey +50000
Alejandro Tosti +50000
Vince Whaley +50000
Tom Hoge +50000
Adrien Saddier +50000
Nick Dunlap +50000
Takumi Kanaya +50000
David Lipsky +50000
Matthieu Pavon +50000
Justin Lower +50000
Brandt Snedeker +75000
Davis Riley +75000
Aaron Wise +75000
Lanto Griffin +75000
Brad Dalke +75000
Hank Lebioda +75000
Matt Kuchar +75000
John VanDerLaan +75000
Webb Simpson +75000
Kevin Streelman +100000
Stefano Mazzoli +100000
Brendon Todd +100000
Jeffrey Kang +100000
Ryan Ruffels +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Dylan Wu +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Marcelo Rozo +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Joseph Hooks +100000
Adam Svensson +100000
Danny Walker +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Brice Garnett +100000
Gordon Sargent +100000
Peter Malnati +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Patrick Wilkes-Krier +100000
Justin Quiban +100000
Keenan Huskey +100000
Daniel Azallion +100000
Ryan Celano +100000