Kevin Durant of The Rockets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Heat's are two of the biggest genetic freaks in NBA history. With their ability to do what they do on the court at their height – they were Victor Wembanyama before he was, at least in some ways. Both players have been named league MVP and Finals MVP, and both are likely first-ballot Hall of Famers. We probably won't get to see them duel many more times since they play in different conferences and KD is nearing the end of his career at age 38. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

They meet Monday night in Miami in one of the NBA's marquee matchups – at least I hope Durant and Giannis are both on the court tonight, as it's the second of a back-to-back for Houston. Durant hasn't been sitting those, but that doesn't assure that he won't here.

It's a 7:30 ET tip, but sadly no national TV. The Rockets are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings and are taking 89% of handle ATS and 68% of wagers at the book. On the total of 229.5, there's a solid lean to the Under at DraftKings.

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Rockets-Heat NBA same-game parlay

Miami alt +6.5

Giannis Antetokounmpo game's leading scorer

DraftKings SGP price: +145 (subject to change)

Houston won its fourth straight game Sunday, 147-119 at Washington, to start a four-game road trip. Durant had 25 points on 8-for-13 from the field but has largely taken a back seat as the primary guy … at least early on in games. Durant is averaging "only" 21.3 points per game on 13.2 shots per.

The points average would be Durant's lowest since 20.3 PPG in his rookie year and the shot attempts by far his lowest career. But he has become the sixth different player 38 or older to have scored at least 20 points in six straight games, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone. Pretty much guys you'd expect. KD is set at Over/Under 21.5 points tonight.

The Rockets were thin in the backcourt Sunday without guards Fred VanVleet and Marcus Smart, the former Defensive Player of the Year. VanVleet isn't playing back-to-backs this season after missing all of last campaign, so he should be in there tonight.

Smart served the second game of a three-game suspension for punching Golden State's Charles Bassey in a game last Wednesday. Amen Thompson started at the point Sunday with both out and went nuts with 26 points (career-high three made 3-pointers), seven rebounds and seven assists.

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There figured to be some growing pains in Miami early this season after it traded nearly half its roster to Milwaukee this summer to get Giannis. The Heat started 3-6 for their worst nine-game start to a season since beginning the 2016-17 campaign at 2-7. But they seem to be figuring things out, winning four straight (2-2 ATS) to get over .500 for the first time this season – but still only 4-9 ATS.

The Greek Freak was terrific in Saturday's 113-117 upset home win vs. Detroit with 34 points on 13-for-17 shooting, with 14 rebounds and three blocks. It was his third straight game with at least 30 points. Only three weeks ago, the Heat lost by 17 at home to these same Pistons.

"As a team, I think we're just clicking better," said Antetokounmpo, who was dealt to the Heat in a blockbuster trade this past offseason. "We know each other's spots better. And the most important thing out of all, we're competing. I think our effort is way better the last nine games."

In the past nine, Miami has the NBA's fifth-ranked offensive rating. Giannis is averaging 29.1 points on 61.3% shooting, along with 13.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists, in that span. He's set O/U 28.5 points. Fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.9 points on 58.2% from the field, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals in that span.

When Miami started 0-4 and those two were getting used to one another, the team was outscored by 31.6 points per 100 possessions in the 71 minutes they shared the court. They have each pulled down at least eight rebounds in each of the past nine games, marking the longest such streak by a pair of teammates in Heat history.

Dating to last season, Miami is 17-0 when outrebounding its opponent by double figures. But the Rockets are a better rebounding team overall with a plus-3.6 differential on the season compared to the Heat's minus-2.3.

One of Miami's other big offseason acquisitions was signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year deal to serve as scoring punch off the bench, but he appears to have fallen out of Erik Spoelstra's lineup, as Hardaway didn't play at all Saturday and saw seven minutes or fewer and didn't score in each of the three prior to that. Hardaway was still a solid player last year with Denver in putting up 13.5 PPG off the bench.

It's the first meeting of the season between the clubs with the rematch on Feb. 28 in Houston. They split last season, each winning at home – the Heat have won seven of the past eight at home in the series. They are 1-2 ATS with the rest advantage this season, while the Rockets are 2-0 ATS with the rest disadvantage, winning both in the in the second of a B2B. So that's why I jacked up the spread a bit. It's hard to imagine anyone but Giannis leading this game in scoring, short of foul trouble or injury. The model has Rockets 119-117 and Giannis with a game-high 30.2 points. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.