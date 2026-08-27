The Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals put a bow on a four-game series in an afternoon contest on the Thursday MLB schedule. The Rockies (52-81) have the worst record in the NL but won both Tuesday and Wednesday's matchups. The Nationals (62-73) took Game 1 on Monday but are just 2-10 over their last dozen games. Gabriel Hughes (0-5, 6.54 ERA) will seek his first win on the mound for Colorado, while Jake Irvin (2-8, 5.82 ERA) will take the mound for Washington. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The teams have split six matchups this season. The Nats are -118 favorites on the money line (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Rockies odds, while the over/under is 9. Before making any Rockies vs. Nationals picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Nationals vs. Rockies predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nationals vs. Rockies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rockies vs. Nationals:

Nationals vs. Rockies money line Nationals -118, Rockies +101 Nationals vs. Rockies over/under 9 runs Nationals vs. Rockies run line Rockies -1.5 (+161) Nationals vs. Rockies picks See picks at SportsLine Nationals vs. Rockies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rockies vs. Nationals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nationals vs. Rockies, the model is going Over 9 combined runs for over/under betting. Despite the location being D.C. instead of Denver, the ball has been flying all over the field in this series. The teams have averaged 11.3 runs over the first three games, and Colorado has now seen the Over go 10-4 over its last 14 versus NL teams. As for Washington, the Over has hit at a 60.3% clip in its home games, which is the third-highest mark in MLB.

A pair of starting pitchers with ERAs over 5.80 also indicates a high-scoring affair is in store for Thursday. Hughes has seen current Washington batters hit .357 (5 for 14) off him, while Irvin has an unsightly 7.86 ERA in home games this season. Add in that these teams have the two highest bullpen ERAs in the Senior Circuit, and the model calls for 10.3 total runs going on the scoreboard on average. Get the Rockies vs. Nationals money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Nationals vs. Rockies picks

After simulating every pitch of Rockies vs. Nationals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nationals vs. Rockies and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.