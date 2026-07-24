Rockies vs. Brewers Friday MLB picks, parlay: Disregard Tomoyuki Sugano's profitability in matinee mismatch

Nothing particularly caught my eye for MLB betting on the full Friday schedule, so in that scenario we default to the standalone matinee. Most Fridays, that means the Cubs playing at Wrigley Field but not today. Nope, we go about 90 miles north on I-94 to Milwaukee as the Brewers host the Rockies in a series opener with a 4:10 ET first pitch. I've got a same-game parlay for the matchup.

If you're wondering why the unusual start time on a Friday in Beer Town, it's because the Alumni Legends Game will be afterward as part of the American Family Field 25th Anniversary celebration. No Legends Game is the same without the late and absolutely, positively great Bob Uecker, but I digress.

Rockies-Brewers MLB same-game parlay

Milwaukee money line

Under 1.5 first-inning runs

Alt Under 10.5

FanDuel SGP price: +139

I'm not sure if I believe in day game records or not -- I think it's relevant sometimes, especially for the Cubs at Wrigley. But here it is: Milwaukee is 24-15 during the day and Colorado is 12-22.

I keep waiting for the Brewers to come back to earth, but they remain neck-and-neck with the powerhouse Dodgers for the best record in the National League. To get that top seed, Los Angeles is -300 and Milwaukee is +400. No other team is really in the picture. The Brewers are an MLB-best 51-25 since April 26 after beginning the season 13-13.

If they add players ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, it likely will be pitching. Shocker, I know, this time of year, but they need starters especially with Brandon Woodruff hurt again and his season finished. Kyle Harrison, who has been a huge surprise, is also on the IL but his issue isn't nearly as serious. The team is also being overly cautious these days and giving extra rest to ace Jacob Misiorowski.

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Point being, the team has had to use a patchwork rotation that includes converted reliever Shane Drohan (5-3, 3.20 ERA), who came over in a February trade with Boston along with Harrison and infielder David Hamilton (on IL). The 27-year-old rookie Drohan enters Friday's game with three straight quality starts and hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in six straight as he finds a rhythm as a starter. But, again, the southpaw has a pitch limit in his first season in the Show.

Drohan did face the Rockies at Coors Field on June 7 and pitched admirably well in the thin air, allowing three runs over 6.1 innings in a victory. Drohan kept the ball in the park and has been very good at that --he's only given up six total homers. The SportsLine Projection Model has him at 5.0 innings, 5.4 strikeouts, 4.8 hits allowed and 2.2 earned runs for Friday.

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As bad as the Rockies are yet again, and they obviously will be sellers, the second-most profitable starting pitcher in the majors is Colorado's Tomoyuki Sugano (9-4, 4.76 ERA). If you wagered $100 on the Rockies to win each of his 17 starts, you would be up $1,050. Only Washington's Foster Griffin has been more valuable. As you can imagine with that ERA, Sugano gets terrific run support to the tune of 6.47 runs per game.

Considering the 36-year-old Sugano is on a cheap one-year deal, he surely will be dealt by the Aug. 3 deadline. Although, ironically, he has been better at Coors Field (6-2, 4.15 ERA) than on the road (3-2, 5.32 ERA). Sugano hasn't personally lost since May 27 at the Dodgers.

He hasn't faced the Brewers this year but did in 2025 as a rookie with Baltimore and allowed two runs over six in Milwaukee in a no-decision. The SportsLine Projection Model has him at 5.8 innings, 3.3 strikeouts, 5.4 hits allowed and 3.3 earned runs.

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Am I superstitious? When it comes to MLB betting more than any other sport, moderately so. And I think you will find baseball players are more superstitious than any of their counterparts. "Hats for bats" after all. So I'm not going to mess with karma. I've hit two straight parlays basically doing home team win, Under 1.5 first inning and alt Under 10.5 overall. I'm not going to stop now. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.