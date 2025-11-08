The Chicago Bears have quietly climbed to a tie for second in the NFC North thanks to five wins in their last six games, and they'll look to keep that momentum going when they host the New York Giants in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season. The Giants are going to be without rookie running back Cam Skattebo for the year, but they have another rookie sensation in quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has thrown 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions since taking over as the starter. Is one of his receivers a strong anytime touchdown pick in this Week 10 matchup, or should bettors load up with players on Chicago's sixth-ranked scoring offense?

We'll go through the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Giants vs. Bears, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're looking for game picks for Giants vs. Bears and more NFL player prop recommendations, head over to SportsLine.

Top Giants vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer props:

Rome Odunze (+145)

The second-year wide receiver was targeted just three times in a wild 47-42 win over the Bears over the Bengals in Week 9. That's highly unlikely to happen again, especially given how well Odunze has played to start this season. He's gone four straight games without a touchdown but did have five in the first four contests of 2025. Chicago should look to get its best receiver more involved against a struggling New York secondary, giving Odunze a good chance to score a touchdown in Week 10.

Theo Johnson (+215)

The second-year tight end has not been much of a factor in the passing game, but he's quietly scored five touchdowns this season. Johnson should be able to find plenty of openings in a Chicago defense that ranks 25th in passing yards allowed per game, and he's scored four of his touchdowns in the last five games. The tight end will be a factor in the red zone and near the goal line, too, so he's offering good value at these odds.