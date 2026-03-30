I'm most active NHL bettor at SportsLine if not the entire CBS Sports family. While I'm no expert in terms of playing experience as I never really got into organized hockey back in the day, I've played often on frozen lakes and ponds in my Michigan childhood and have always been a big fan of the sport.

That said, I don't normally wager or recommend NHL props but will take a shot on Monday on a potentially historic goal from Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer when New York hosts Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. ET on the NHL Network to close a five-game homestand. It's also a big contest for the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The 18-year-old Schaefer was favored to be the top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft but not a lock to go there unlike the 2024 draft with Macklin Celebrini to San Jose or 2023 with Connor Bedard to Chicago. Bedard won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year but Celebrini did not. Schaefer is such a lock that books no longer offer those futures odds.

It's a good thing the Islanders, who only had a 3.5% shot of winning the lottery, took Schaefer as he already has led New York to seven more points than it had last season when it missed the playoffs. The team has landed Over its preseason points total of 83.5.

The NHL single-season record for goals by a rookie defenseman is 23 by Hall of Famer Brian Leetch in 1988-89 with the New York Rangers. Schaefer is sitting at 22 goals, along with 34 assists, and has a team-best +21 rating while averaging a team-high 24:30 time on ice. On March 24 against Chicago, he played a whopping 31:59. That was the most by a teenager in NHL history since the league started tracking TOI and was most by an Islanders defenseman in 16 years.

There have been six defensemen to reach 20 goals this season, with the Capitals' Jakob Chychrun leading with 23 and Schaefer sitting second. Also with at least 20 are the Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski (21), Lightning's Darren Raddysh (20), Avalanche's Cale Makar (20) and Oilers' Evan Bouchard (20). Six blueliners with at least 20 goals is tied for the third-most in a single-season in history. The record is eight in 1991-92, and that is safe this campaign.

I will take Schaefer at +320 for a goal because the Penguins are mediocre in net whether it's Stuart Skinner or Artus Silovs with a team goals-against average of 3.07 (20th) and save percentage of .894 (21st). The last time the Isles saw the Penguins was Feb. 3 at UBS Arena and the won 5-4 in OT with Schaefer beating Stuart Skinner in the second period for what was goal No. 16 at the time. He also add an assist. But it's likely Silovs tonight. He has allowed at least four goals in five of his past six. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to wager on Islanders vs. Penguins and receive a bonus offer.

Schaefer is rolling this month with four goals and 11 assists in 14 games to reach 56 total points and tie the franchise scoring mark for a rookie defenseman, set by Stefan Persson in 1977-78. So for just a point to break that mark tonight, Schaefer is -165. He has at least one point in 11 of 14 March games.

DraftKings offers two specials on him as well, and you can access those and more with the latest DraftKings promo code. His season goal total is 23.5 (I'd lean Over), and the team Schaefer is favored to get the record-breaking 24th goal against is Carolina at +205. That is three games away on April 4 in Raleigh but also loops in the regular season finale on April 14 in New York. That is happens against the Pens on Monday is +1800.

One of the players Schaefer grew up idolizing was Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby, so you know the rookie would like to break the mark facing the future Hall of Famer. Crosby missed Saturday with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Will Schaefer be able to lead the Isles to extra hockey? They sit second in the Metropolitan Division with 89 points, just one out of the East's final wild card spot and three up on the first team outside the field. The good news is six of the club's final eight games, including tonight, are on home ice at Belmont Park, where the Islanders are 21-12-2. The bad news is that all but one game left (April 9 vs. Toronto) is against other teams fighting for East playoff spots or seeding. To make the Stanley Cup playoffs, New York is -230 with No at +190. I might lean No.

I'd certainly like to see Crosby and fellow future Hall of Famer Evgeni Malkin back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022 especially with Malkin expected to retire after this season – he has missed the past three games and day-to-day. If you finish top thee in your division, you automatically get in. Pittsburgh is third in the Metropolitan Division, a point behind New York. If Crosby and Malkin both sit again tonight, I'll also play Islanders money line at -125.

To reach the playoffs, the Penguins are -330, which seems a little generous, with No at +260. Head-to-head record is not the No. 1 tiebreaker for a playoff spot, but it's fairly high on the list and tonight's winner would hold that as they have split two meetings and this is the finale. Get into NHL betting with the latest BetMGM promo code and receive a great welcome offer.