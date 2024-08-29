Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Roundup of the best sportsbook promos for Colorado vs. NDSU
Discover the best sportsbook promos for Thursday’s college football matchup between Colorado and North Dakota State
Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes were the talk of college football last season, though it didn’t amount to much. Colorado’s inspiring 3-0 start spiraled into a 4-8 flop.
Looking to turn the page, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes carry a six-game losing streak into their first season back in the Big 12 Conference. Things get underway Thursday (8 p.m. ET) against perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State at Folsom Field, as Colorado looks avoid an upset.
Here, we’ll discuss a few of the best sportsbook promos available for bettors ahead of game day.
|Market
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|Fanatics
|Caesars
|Colorado
|-9.5 (-106)
|-9.5 (-110)
|-10 (-110)
|-10 (-110)
|North Dakota St.
|+9.5 (-114)
|+9.5 (-110)
|+10 (-110)
|+10 (-110)
|Colorado Moneyline
|-320
|-350
|-400
|-385
|North Dakota St. Moneyline
|+255
|+270
|+310
|+300
|Over
|Over 58.5 (-115)
|Over 58.5 (-115)
|Over 59 (-110)
|Over 59 (-115)
|Under
|Under 58.5 (-105)
|Under 58.5 (-105)
|Under 59 (-115)
|Under 59 (-105)
Comparing the best sportsbook promos
In addition to finding the best odds for Colorado-North Dakota State, bettors can also compare sportsbooks for the most generous sign-up offers. These sports betting promos, which reward new customers with bonus bets, site credits and more, are a convenient way to build bankroll.
If you’re not sure which to choose, no problem. There are several different options, just in time for football.
|Sportsbook
|Offer
|FanDuel
|Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket
|BetMGM
|Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first wager
|Fanatics
|Earn up to $100 in bonus bets for 10 straight days, totaling $1,000
|Caesars
|If your first bet loses, get it back as a bonus bet, up to $1,000
FanDuel current welcome promo
Upon placing their first bet of $5 or more, new FanDuel Sportsbook customers will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets plus a promotion link for a three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket. This is redeemable regardless of whether the initial wager wins or not.
In order to take advantage of this one-time offer, customers will need to add NFL Sunday Ticket to their YouTube or YouTube TV account, including a valid source of payment. The subscription automatically renews on an annual basis at the conclusion of the trial period ($679.99/year), but customers can cancel any time until then at no charge. They have until Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET to redeem their code.
The bonus bets do not need to be used in one lump sum, though they are not-withdrawable and must be played within seven days before expiring.
BetMGM current welcome promo
New users at BetMGM Sportsbook will receive bonus bets up to $1,500 if their initial stake loses.
First, customers must register a new account and deposit a minimum of $10. If they do not win their first bet, they’re eligible to receive bonus bets totaling an equal amount, up to $1,500. Note that, if the initial wager is greater than $50, you will receive five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of the total amount.
These bets are non-withdrawable and must be used within seven days of receipt. The value of the bonus bet will not be included in any winnings.
Fanatics current welcome promo
Fanatics Sportsbook is giving new customers the opportunity to earn up to $1,000 via its “Bet Match” sign-on offer. How does it work? Essentially, your first wager every day over your first 10 days following registration (minimum of $5 at -200 odds or longer) will be matched in full, up to $100.
Note that bonus bets cannot be cashed out immediately. They are subjected to a one-time playthrough requirement before profits become withdrawable. Additionally, all bonus bets must be used within seven days to avoid expiration.
Caesars current welcome promo
New customers can get a bonus bet back up to $1,000 if their first wager via Caesars Sportsbook loses. The first step toward unlocking this sportsbook promo is signing up and depositing $10 or more. Bettors then need to place a cash wager. If it loses, your stake will be returned as a single-use bonus bet, up to $1,000. Note that your initial stake must settle within 30 days of registration.
The bonus bet will expire within 14 days of receipt, so be sure not to wait too long to use it.
Summary
Colorado-North Dakota State is an intriguing part of the Week 1 slate in college football, and there’s no shortage of options for bettors looking to get in on the action. The aforementioned books also offer sports betting promos for returning users, so there’s plenty of ways to participate.