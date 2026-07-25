Royals vs. Tigers prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, July 25 by proven model

An intriguing pitching matchup opens up the MLB schedule for Saturday, as Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers host Michael Wacha and the Kansas City Royals. The American League Central teams find themselves at the bottom of their division, but with enough time to catch the White Sox and Guardians if they can get hot. Wacha (5-7, 3.66 ERA) goes for the Royals, who will be without Bobby Witt Jr. (back), while the Tigers counter with Mize (4-6, 2.79).

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is a -160 favorite on the money line (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Tigers odds, with Kansas City at +135. The over/under is 8 runs. Before making any Tigers vs Royals picks, be sure to see the Royals vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Royals vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Royals:

Royals vs. Tigers money line Tigers -160, Royals +135 Royals vs. Tigers over/under 8 runs Royals vs. Tigers run line Tigers -1.5 (+132) Royals vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Royals vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Royals vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Royals vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 8 combined runs for over/under betting. The total has dropped from 8.5 to 8, creating value on the Over, even in a strong pitching matchup.

SportsLine's model projects 1.4 total bases or more for the Royals' Jac Caglianone and Vinnie Pasquantino. The Tigers, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.4 total bases or more from Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle and Kerry Carpenter. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.4 total runs, making the Over the value side. Get the Royals vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Royals vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of Tigers vs. Royals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Royals vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.