The Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees will both be looking to end up with a winning record after Monday night's showdown in the Bronx. The Royals dropped two of three to the Cleveland Guardians last series to fall to 8-8 on the season. Meanwhile, the Yankees have lost five of their past seven games over their past two series to the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. New York enters tonight with a 9-8 mark, and would reach .500 for the first time this season with a loss.

Both starting pitchers come into this meeting with 1-1 records, despite wildly different ERAs. The Royals are sending out Seth Lugo, who has allowed six earned runs in 16 and 2/3 innings for a 3.24 ERA. On the other side, it's Carlos Carrasco and his 7.71 ERA—and he hasn't made it out of the fifth inning in two of his first three outings.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Lugo's strikeouts prop for this contest is at 5.5, with the Under favored at -136 and the Over at +106. Carrasco's strikeouts prop, meanwhile, is only at 3.5 with the Over at -108 and the Under at -118. Carrasco has only exceeded three strikeouts in one of his three starts, and Lugo has punched out at least six batters once in his three efforts as well.

Pretty much all baseball fans would guess that Aaron Judge has the shortest home run odds for this contest at +210, but a surprising name is in the second spot. That would be Yankees second-year first baseman Ben Rice, who resides at +400. Rice has homered in two of his past four games and has registered a hit in eight of his past nine games.

Rice is one of four Yankees with at least four home runs this season, while three Royals are tied for the team lead with two round-trippers—Salvador Perez, Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino. Perez is tied with teammate Bobby Witt Jr. for the third-lowest odds to homer in this game at +450. Garcia is tied with Witt Jr. for the shortest odds to steal a base at Yankee Stadium tonight at +235.

The Yankees are -143 favorites (bet $143 to win $100) on the money line, according to SportsLine consensus, while the Royals are +121 (bet $100 to win $121) underdogs. The total is currently at 9 runs, with the Over at -105 and the Under at -115.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Royals-Yankees.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 4/14 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -143

New York wins in 64% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Royals +1.5 (-166)

Kansas City covers in 61% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9 runs

The Under hits in 48% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.0, Royals 4.1