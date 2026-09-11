Teams seeking their first win of the season meet when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights battle the Boston College Eagles in a nonconference matchup on Friday night. Rutgers is coming off a shocking 37-21 loss to UMass in Week 1, while Boston College dropped a 34-15 decision at Cincinnati. The Scarlet Knights, who finished tied for 14th in the Big Ten with the Wisconsin Badgers at 2-7, were 5-7 in 2025. The Eagles, who tied for 16th in the ACC with Syracuse at 1-7, were 2-10 overall last season. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Eagles are 3-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Boston College odds. The over/under for total points is 53.5, down four points from the opening line. Before making any Rutgers vs. Boston College picks, check out the Rutgers vs. Boston College predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rutgers vs. Boston College. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Boston College vs. Rutgers:

Rutgers vs. Boston College spread Boston College -3 Rutgers vs. Boston College over/under 53.5 points Rutgers vs. Boston College money line Boston College -156, Rutgers +130 Rutgers vs. Boston College picks See picks at SportsLine Rutgers vs. Boston College streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rutgers vs. Boston College predictions

After simulated Rutgers vs. Boston College 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (53.5 points) at betting apps. Both teams are capable of putting points on the scoreboard. Rutgers averaged 28.7 points per game in 2025, including 34, 45 and 60 in the Scarlet Knights' first three non-conference games a year ago. Boston College averaged 25.4 points, including 66 and 40 in the Eagles' first two non-league games in 2025.

Former Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan has taken over the reigns at Rutgers. In last week's loss to UMass, Lonergan completed 16 of 29 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off three times. His top receiver in the loss was junior wide receiver K.J. Duff, who made nine catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Boston College, meanwhile, is led by junior quarterback Mason McKenzie, a transfer from Saginaw Valley State. The dual-threat passed for 223 yards and one touchdown against Cincinnati. He also carried 20 times for 78 yards to also lead the ground attack. McKenzie's top target was Javarius Green, who caught six passes for 74 yards. The model projects 60 combined points as the total clears in 62% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Rutgers vs. Boston College picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rutgers vs. Boston College, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.