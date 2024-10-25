After a 4-0 start, Rutgers looks to avoid a fourth straight loss. Meanwhile, USC just wants to get back to a .500 record

WHO Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ USC Trojans WHEN Friday, October 25th | 11:00 p.m. EST WHERE Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, California HOW FOX

When you think of classic Big Ten matchups, Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 in Big Ten) vs. USC (3-4, 1-4 in Big Ten) doesn’t exactly come first to mind, but the cross-country conference mates will meet for the first time ever on Friday night.

Both teams are in need of victories to get their seasons back on track. Rutgers opened the season with a 4-0 record, highlighted by a home win over the Washington Huskies. Since then, the Scarlet Knights have lost three straight games to Nebraska, Wisconsin and UCLA. USC beat Wisconsin to improve to 3-1, but has had difficulty closing games, resulting in three straight games to Minnesota, Penn State and Maryland since then to fall under .500.

While the records and recent play seem similar, the oddsmakers don’t view these teams as comparable, though they also universally think this will be a high scoring game, with the over/under reaching as high as 56.5 in sportsbooks such as DraftKings and BetMGM. Across the industry, the Trojans are laying nearly two touchdowns on their home field. Let’s take a look at the current betting odds at some of the top online sportsbooks:

Market DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM Rutgers Spread +13.5 (-108) +13.5 (+100) +14.0 (-110) USC Spread -13.5 (-112) -13.5 (-120) -14.0 (-110) Rutgers ML +400 +440 +450 USC ML -535 -610 -650 Over Over 56.5 (-110) Over 55.5 (-114) Over 56.5 (-110) Under Under 56.5 (-110) Under 55.5 (-106) Under 56.5 (-110)

Why bet on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

If there’s a positive to take out of the recent stretch by Rutgers, it’s that its offense finally showed signs of life in its most recent game against UCLA. After being held to just seven points in each of their losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska, the Scarlet Knights dropped 32 points on UCLA.

Athan Kaliakmanis completed 18 of 30 passes for 287 yards and a rushing score. Running back Kyle Monangai rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns. This is not a Rutgers team built to win back-and-forth shootouts, but the team did prove it had the ability to drop 30 points on a team once in a while. The Scarlet Knights will need to approach that number to keep up with a USC team that is scoring 30.3 points per game.

Rutgers is currently dealing with major issues on the defensive side of the football, which largely explains their recent losing streak. However, when the Rutgers defense is on top of its game, it is a team built around physical football, solid defense and a potent rushing attack. These physical styles of teams such as Michigan, Minnesota and Penn State have proven to be an issue for USC already this season.

Why bet on the USC Trojans

When observing at the quality of athletes on the field, there’s no denying that USC has the advantage over Rutgers. According to 247 Sports Team Talent Composite Rankings, USC ranks 15th while Rutgers barely sneaks into the top 60.

Rutgers is decimated on the defensive side of the football. DL Aaron Lewis, LB Tyreem Powell, DB Thomas Amankwaa, and DL Wesley Bailey are all dealing with undisclosed injuries. Combine this with the fact that USC already has the better athletes, and you can see why oddsmakers are confident in the Trojans on Friday night.

If Miller Moss and the USC offense get rolling, it’s hard to envision a world where the Rutgers offense can keep up. Prior to its most recent offensive explosion of 32 points, Rutgers was held to seven points in each of its losses to Nebraska and Wisconsin. Kyle Monangai, the central focus of the offense, has been dealing with an injury that he’s playing through as well.

Best bet on Rutgers vs. USC: USC Team Total Over 34.5 (-125, DraftKings)

As noted, Rutgers is currently dealing with massive injury issues on the defensive side of the football. Those issues have shown their face in the team’s last two games, as the unit has given up a combined 77 points to Wisconsin and UCLA, two teams not exactly known for their high-flying offenses.

On the other hand, USC’s offense has proven to be potent when it is rolling. The Trojans will be the best offense that Rutgers has seen this season, ranking 41st in EPA/Play and 21st in success rate.

This is a Rutgers defense that seems to be running on fumes at this point. Throw in the cross-country travel in a short week, and it hardly seems like a recipe for success. USC’s team over/under is high, at 34.5 points on DraftKings, but the data is pointing at them being likely to go over.