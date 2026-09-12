The WBC welterweight title will be on the line on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Las Vegas when Ryan Garcia defends his belt against Conor Benn as part of a four-fight main card. This is Garcia's first WBC welterweight title defense after winning it against Mario Barrios in February to move to 25-2-1 for his career. Benn is 25-1 overall, having won his last two fights after losing to Chris Eubank Jr. last April. The main card is expected to start around 8 p.m. ET, with walkouts for the main event tentatively scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. If you're interested in betting on boxing this weekend, here's everything to know about how and where to bet on Garcia vs. Benn at the best sports betting apps. Sign up for FanDuel to get up to $350 bonus bets for Garcia vs. Benn:

Where to bet on Garcia vs. Benn

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Garcia vs. Benn odds (via FanDuel)

Money line: Garcia (-350), Benn (+250)

Method of victory: Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ (-110), Benn by points or decision (+440)

Total rounds: 9.5 (Over -120, Under -110)

Oddsmakers have made Garcia a big money line betting favorite for this matchup with Benn on Saturday. The American fighter may be just 28 years old, but he's compiled 25 wins over 28 fights, and Garcia is also a multi-time champ. This is his first defense of this WBC welterweight reign, and he faces the British Benn, who is making just his fourth professional appearance in the United States. Benn is a former WBA Continental welterweight champ, and he successfully defended that belt seven times.

Garcia is a knockout specialist, picking up 20 of his 25 career wins that way. Benn has lost just once in 26 career fights, with that lone loss coming via decision. Garcia winning by KO/TKO/DQ is the prop betting favorite when it comes to method of victory props.

This is a 12-round fight, and the Over/Under betting line for this matchup is set at 9.5, with the Over a slight favorite. Bet on Garcia vs. Benn at DraftKings, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets after wagering $5+:

Garcia vs. Benn main card odds (via DraftKings)

Jai Opetaia (-1600) vs. Noel Mikaelian (+800): For Opetaia's Ring Magazine and Zuffa cruiserweight titles

Da'Mazion Vanhouter (-2500) vs. Raphael Akpejiori (+950): Heavyweight

Mark Magsayo (-105) vs. Andres Cortes (-125): Lightweight

Opetaia has held the Ring Magazine cruiserweight title since 2022, having successfully defended the belt eight times. He also won the inaugural Zuffa cruiserweight title in his most recent bout, a win over Brandon Glanton in March. Opetaia puts his titles, as well as his 30-0 career record, on the line against the 28-3 Mikaelian, who is the WBC cruiserweight champion. Mikaelian lost to Badou Jack last May but avenged the loss with a win over Jack in December. Opetaia is a massive favorite to retain his titles on Saturday. Use the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to wager on boxing on Saturday and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Vanhouter and Akpejiori clash in a heavyweight tilt as part of the main card as well. Vanhouter is a bit of an up-and-coming fighter as he's 21 years old and is 12-0 for his career. He faces a 35-year-old fighter in Akpejiori, who is 19-3 for his career and has dropped two of his last three fights, including in May to Mourad Aliev. Vanhouter owns nine career KO wins, and he's a big favorite over Akpejiori.

Cortes puts his 25-0 career record on the line against the 29-2 Magsayo in a lightweight belt on the main card. Cortes has been on quite the roll over the course of his professional career, and he has 13 KO wins under his belt. Magsayo has won five straight bouts after losing consecutive fights across 2022 and 2023. He has won 19 times via KO. Oddsmakers expect this one to be close, as it's effectively a pick 'em. Bet on boxing with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and get profit boosts:

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