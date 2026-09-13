The WBC welterweight title will be on the line on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Las Vegas when Ryan Garcia defends his belt against Conor Benn as part of a four-fight main card. This is Garcia's first WBC welterweight title defense after winning it against Mario Barrios in February to move to 25-2-1 for his career. Benn is 25-1 overall, having won his last two fights after losing to Chris Eubank Jr. last April. The main card is is in progress, with walkouts for the main event tentatively scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. If you're interested in betting on boxing this weekend, here's everything to know about how and where to bet on Garcia vs. Benn at the best sports betting apps. Sign up for FanDuel to get up to $350 bonus bets for Garcia vs. Benn:

Where to bet on Garcia vs. Benn

Sports bettors have no shortage of options when it comes to the best sportsbook promos available at betting sites for betting on boxing this weekend. Here are the offers available to new users who sign up at these sportsbooks on Saturday.

Garcia vs. Benn odds (via FanDuel)

Money line: Garcia (-340), Benn (+240)

Method of victory: Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ (+105), Benn by points or decision (+550)

Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -120, Under -110)

Oddsmakers have made Garcia a big money line betting favorite for this matchup with Benn on Saturday. The American fighter may be just 28 years old, but he's compiled 25 wins over 28 fights, and Garcia is also a multi-time champ. This is his first defense of this WBC welterweight reign, and he faces the British Benn, who is making just his fourth professional appearance in the United States. Benn is a former WBA Continental welterweight champ, and he successfully defended that belt seven times.

Garcia is a knockout specialist, picking up 20 of his 25 career wins that way. Benn has lost just once in 26 career fights, with that lone loss coming via decision. Garcia winning by KO/TKO/DQ is the prop betting favorite when it comes to method of victory props.

This is a 12-round fight, and the Over/Under betting line for this matchup is 10.5. Bet on Garcia vs. Benn at DraftKings, where new users can get $200 in bonus bets after wagering $5+:

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