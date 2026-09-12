The top two women's tennis players in the world face off for the 2026 U.S. Open women's championship on Saturday. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus looks to win her third straight U.S. Open title with No. 1 Elena Rybakina of Russia standing in her way. Sabalenka wasted little time in knocking off third-seeded Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals, while Rybakina rallied to down fourth-seeded Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Sabalenka is looking to win her fifth Grand Slam, while Rybakina is taking aim at her third major title. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

The final will start at 4 p.m. ET from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. Sabalenka is the -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) to defeat Rybakina (+119) in the latest U.S. Open 2026 odds. The over/under for total games is 22.5. Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open, Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon and then nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) at this year's French Open. Anybody following his tennis picks at sportsbooks and on tennis betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest U.S. Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win the women's final. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Top Rybakina vs. Sabalenka predictions

Onorato has analyzed the U.S. Open women's final match. One bet he is targeting at the best betting apps is Under 24.5 games in Rybakina vs. Sabalenka. Sabalenka has been dominant, winning in two sets or less in 11 of 13 matches the past two U.S. Opens, which included one walk-over.

"Rybakina is the one player left who can match her for pure firepower, and that is what makes her dangerous," Onorato said. "She beat Sabalenka in the Australian Open final in January, she is riding the confidence of the No. 1 ranking, and she just came through a battle-tested three-set win over Gauff." See the rest of Onorato's picks here.

How to make 2026 U.S. Open women's final picks

Onorato has his full analysis for Sabalenka vs. Rybakina, and he's identified multiple best bets. You can only see his U.S. Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins the U.S. Open women's final, and which bets should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the U.S. Open 2026, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.