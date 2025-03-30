The Washington Capitals, leaders of the Metropolitan division in the Eastern Conference, hope to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Buffalo Sabres Sunday. The Sabres sit at the bottom of the Atlantic division but had won three in a row prior to Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Capitals have already clinched a playoff berth and are in a great position to have home ice for the Stanley Cup playoffs. They are only one point behind the Winnipeg Jets (104 points) and 11 points clear of the Carolina Hurricanes (92 points) in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres are last in the conference and though they haven't officially been eliminated, they'd need a miraculous run to get a wild-card spot.

The biggest storyline surrounding Washington as the regular season draws to a close is Alex Ovechkin's goal record. The superstar is six goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's record for most goals in NHL history. Despite being 39 and missing time with an injury, Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 36 goals this season. Dylan Strome and Pierre Luc-Dubois have been prolific in keeping this offense humming but the biggest revelation has been longtime winger Tom Wilson. He has a career-high 31 goals this season.

Buffalo does have some promising youngsters with Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka, but the Sabres have been abysmal defensively this season. They are fifth in goals allowed per game and their goalies are tied for 30th in save percentage. A 13-game losing streak likely torpedoed Buffalo's season but this remains a competent offensive group capable of ruining playoff or seed as the campaign winds down.

The Capitals are -299 money line favorites (wager $299 to win $100) in Sunday's contest, with the Sabres priced as +239 underdogs (wager $100 to win $239). The consensus total comes in at 6.5, with the Over priced at +100. Here's a look at the SportsLine model's projections for Sabres-Capitals for the major markets in this showdown.

BUFFALO SABRES at WASHINGTON CAPITALS | 3/30 | 3 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Sabres +239

Buffalo wins in 31% of simulations, bringing value to these odds

Puck line

Pick: Sabres +1.5

Buffalo covers in 59% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 6.5

The Over hits in 52.9% of simulations

Projected score: Capitals 3.7, Sabres 2.6