The Buffalo Sabres were one of the surprise teams of the 2025-26 NHL season in winning the Atlantic Division and reaching the postseason for the first time in 15 years. But the obvious concern for them, then, entering the playoffs was a lack of that type of experience. It might be showing ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals tonight on the road against Montreal, which leads 2-1.

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Buffalo net-minder Alex Lyon had only three games of playoff starting experience entering, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had zero. Those two essentially shared the net during the regular season. UPL got the first call in Round 1 but was pulled while struggling in Game 2. He might get a look tonight with Lyon now struggling.

The 33-year-old journeyman was terrific in Round 1 vs. Boston and in Game 1 of this series. But Lyon allowed four goals in a 5-1 loss in Game 2 and then five more Sunday in a 6-2 rout as the series shifted to Montreal. Those nine total goals are two more than Lyon had surrendered across his previous seven appearances in these playoffs.

So, will there be a change back to Luukkonen here? Maybe not, with Sabres coach Lindy Ruff shutting down a post-game question about why he didn't pull Lyon on Sunday, saying Lyon was good and the result had nothing to do with the American.

Buffalo star Tage Thompson basically admitted his team's lack of experience was likely a factor in Game 3, anyway: "I think we got a little too emotional. We talk about it all the time: just staying even-keeled [through] highs and lows, just try to stay right in the middle. I thought we really let our emotions kind of get the better of us."

Thompson scored just 53 seconds into Game 3, his first goal in eight games after leading the club with 40 in the regular season. Montreal would then fairly quickly score the next four. The undisciplined Sabres gave the Canadiens six power-play chances, and they converted on two of them – Buffalo had 13 penalties for 42 penalty minutes. The Habs outshot the Sabres 36-28, outhit them 25-21 and dominated the face-off circle (62.3%).

How important was Game 3 potentially? The Sabres are 11-3 all-time in a best-of-seven when leading 2-1, compared to 0-14 when down the same.

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Alex Newhook led the Habs with two goals and tops the club with five in these playoffs after scoring 13 in 42 regular-season games. It was his second straight two-goal game to make him the first Canadiens player with two such games in the playoffs since Mark Recchi back in 1997. The only Montreal player with three such games in a row was Yvon Lambert in 1980. Newhook is +220 for at least for two goals here.

But what really has to have Canadiens fans feeling good right now is that young star forwards Cole Caufield and former No. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovský both broke out of slumps in Game 3.

Caufield, a 50-goal scorer during the season, snapped a five-goal drought with his second of the playoffs. He became only the fifth different player in NHL history with 30 go-ahead goals in a campaign (regular season and playoffs). Brett Hull holds the mark of 42 in 1990-91. Slafkovský had a hat trick in the playoff opener didn't score again until Sunday.

All of his goals this postseason have been on the power play. No Montreal player has ever scored his first five goals of a single playoffs with the man advantage. Slafkovský is +200 for an anytime goal, and that the Habs have at least one on the power play is -125.

There is no doubt that rookie Jakub Dobes will remain in the Montreal net; he did get bowled over by Buffalo's Beck Malenstyn in Game 3, which led to a goalie interference penalty and ignited a scrum, but Dobes was fine. The 24-year-old owns a 2.13 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in these playoffs while facing two stellar offensive teams in the Lightning and Sabres, and he has become a fan-favorite.

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The Canadiens try to take a 3-1 series lead in a best-of-seven for the 30th time, most among all NHL teams. Montreal is 29-0 in the previous 29 when doing so. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.