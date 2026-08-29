The Sacramento State Hornets make their debut in the Mid-American Conference on Aug. 28 when they face the Eastern Michigan Eagles in a Week 0 matchup to begin the 2026 college football season. Sacramento State makes the leap from the Big Sky Conference of the FCS to the MAC. EMU went 4-8 overall, but MAC coaches have the Eagles making a step up based on their media day poll. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich. The Eagles are 9-point favorites in the latest Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan odds, while the over/under is 52.5. Before making any Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento picks, check out the Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State:

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan spread EMU -9 Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan over/under 52.5 points Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan money line EMU -353, Sacramento State +279 Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State predictions

After simulated Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under (52.5 points) on the total. Sacramento State is just 4-24 against FBS-level teams since 2000, with the last win over Stanford in 2023, so points could be tough to come by.

Eastern Michigan, meanwhile, returns a lot of key pieces on offense, but that unti ranked 92nd nationally in scoring offense. Throw in some expected sloppiness from both sides in a Week 0 opener, and the ingredients are there for a lower-scoring game. The model is projecting 45 combined points as the Under hits in 56% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.