The Sacramento State Hornets make their debut in the Mid-American Conference on Aug. 28 when they face the Eastern Michigan Eagles in a Week 0 matchup to begin the 2026 college football season. Sacramento State makes the leap from the Big Sky Conference of the FCS to the MAC. EMU went 4-8 overall, but MAC coaches have the Eagles making a step up based on their media day poll. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich. The Eagles are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan odds, while the over/under is 53.5. Before making any Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento picks, check out the Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State:

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan spread EMU -9.5 Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan over/under 53.5 points Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan money line EMU -369, Sacramento State +288 Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State predictions

After simulated Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (53.5 points) on the total. Eagles quarterback Noah Kim is back for his seventh college season, his second at EMU. He led the MAC in passing yards and passing TDs, making it a tough matchup for the Hornets in their first game as a FBS team.

Sacramento State is just 4-24 against FBS-level teams since 2000, with the last win over Stanford in 2023. But EMU has had issues stopping running teams. If the Hornets can run the rock for first-year head coach Alonzo Carter, they can score as well. The model is projecting 57 combined points as the Over hits in 56% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.