The last chance to make a Week 4 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 p.m. ET in an NFC South matchup as New Orleans celebrates the 20th anniversary of its "Domecoming" following Hurricane Katrina. Both sides are 1-2 on the season, but the win for each was impressive. Atlanta upset Green Bay on 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 3, while the Saints beat the Ravens in Week 2 despite being 8.5-point underdogs in that matchup. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Among the popular 'MNF' prop lines, Bijan Robinson's over/under for rushing yards is 85.5, while Alvin Kamara's is 37.5. Tyler Shough's passing yardage line is 254.5, with Michael Penix Jr.'s at 224.5. Before locking in any Saints vs. Falcons picks for your 'Monday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Saints vs. Falcons prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Falcons vs. Saints on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can see the AI prop predictions for Saints vs. Falcons right here to help build same-game parlays. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top 'Monday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Saints vs. Falcons and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI projects that New Orleans receiver Chris Olave goes Over 7.5 receptions (+124).

Olave has cleared his receptions line in five straight games dating back to last season, averaging nine receptions per game during that span. Atlanta normally would be able to shadow him with star cornerback A.J. Terrell, but he is on injured reserve with a groin injury.

SportsLine AI is projecting that Olave records 8.5 receptions, giving this pick a confidence rating of 4 out of 5. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Falcons vs. Saints SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has six more NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better. You can only see the AI 'Monday Night Football' NFL same-game parlay at SportsLine.

What are the AI's top same-game parlay picks you should target in Saints vs. Falcons? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Monday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.