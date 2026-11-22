The Chicago Bears are rested up and ready for the stretch run after their bye week, and they'll host the New Orleans Saints in an NFL Week 11 matchup Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears (7-2) are in a fierce battle in the loaded NFC North, and their 27-24 victory at Tampa Bay before the week off gave them a fourth straight victory. Things haven't gone as well for the Saints (3-6), who have lost five of their past seven games and come in off a 20-17 loss to NFC South rival Carolina. We'll go over everything bettors need to know for Saints vs. Bears before making any picks. All Saints vs. Bears odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we're offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saints vs. Bears betting odds (via DraftKings)

Saints vs. Bears money line: Saints +455, Bears -625 Saints vs. Bears Over/Under: 48.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Saints vs. Bears spread: Bears -11.5

Saints vs. Bears betting preview

Quarterback Caleb Williams has been leading an offense that has been one of the league's best, and he missed one of the team's losses with an injury. He was injured near the end of the other, a 9-3 setback to the Vikings, but the offense has scored at least 24 points in each game of its four-game win streak. The Bears, with Williams supported by players like running back D'Andre Swift and receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, have the NFL's seventh-best offense. The unit scores just under 27 points per game, while New Orleans averages just over 22. Williams is averaging almost 258 passing yards per contest, and Swift is tied for third in the league with 10 rushing TDs and has 738 yards from scrimmage. The Bears are fourth in the league in rushing at 142 yards per game but have taken a small step back with Kyle Monangai missing the past five games. He is expected to be back Sunday. The defense ranks seventh overall and eighth in scoring, yielding 20.4 points per game. The Saints give up 26.2 per contest, seventh-most in the league.

The Saints got off to a promising start, losing to the Lions on a failed two-point conversion in overtime in the season opener before beating the Ravens 24-17 on the road in Week 2. It has mostly been downhill from there, as quarterback Tyler Shough hasn't gotten a lot of help from his teammates. The second-year pro has thrown for 2,157 yards, with 11 TD passes and seven interceptions, and he also leads the team with 187 rushing yards as the team averages 3.6 yards per carry. New Orleans has the NFL's fourth-worst overall defense, allowing almost 361 yards per game, and only three teams have a worse turnover margin than the Saints' minus-8. The Bears are minus-4, with both teams turning the ball over 17 times this season.

Chicago is 6-3 against the spread this season and 3-2 ATS at home. The Bears are 5-4 to the Over, but three of their five home games have hit the Under. The Saints have covered the spread in all three of their road games and have failed to do so in all six other games. They're 2-1 Over/Under away from home, and five of nine overall have gone Over. The Bears beat the Saints 26-14 at Soldier Field last season to snap an eight-game losing streak to New Orleans. The Bears had four takeaways and rushed for 222 yards in the victory. Swift rushed for 124 yards and a TD, while Williams threw for 172 yards and one interception. Spend $5+ on Saints vs. Bears in Week 11 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Saints vs. Bears picks, prediction

Over 48.5

The Bears can score with the best of them, and New Orleans has had trouble stopping people. The Saints do have decent weapons on offense, as Shough can count on receivers Chris Olave (764 yards, 2 TDs) and Devaughn Vele (379, 3 TDs), as well as tight end Juwan Johnson (317, 4 TDs). Olave had 98 receiving yards and two TDs and Johnson added 79 yards in last year's meeting. The Bears' defense has been vulnerable to big plays at times, so the Saints should be able to score on a defense that has allowed at least 23 points in the three of its past four games. Williams has thrown for at least 247 yards in four straight games and Burden is averaging just under 95 receiving yards per game over that span. The SportsLine model has Over 48.5 hitting in 58% of its simulations.