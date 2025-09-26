Two teams moving in opposite directions meet in Orchard Park on Sunday when the 3-0 Buffalo Bills host the 0-3 New Orleans Saints. The Bills once again look like one of the best teams in the NFL and have Super Bowl aspirations with reigning MVP Josh Allen leading the charge, while the Saints are merely treading water with Spencer Rattler under center. As the 15.5-point spread reflects, this isn't expected to be a particularly close game. But if that number is too big for your liking, perhaps consider wagering on NFL player props -- particularly anytime touchdown scorer props -- instead.

We've identified two NFL anytime touchdown scorer props for Sunday's Saints vs. Bills game that offer excellent value.

Whether you're new to NFL betting or could use a refresher, check out our NFL betting guide.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for these anytime touchdown scorer player props. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Bills-Saints game, including more player props.

Top Saints vs. Bills anytime touchdown scorer player props:

Alvin Kamara anytime touchdown scorer (+110, DraftKings)

The star running back hasn't reached the end zone yet, but in a game the Saints will likely fall behind in rather quickly, expect New Orleans to lean on its greatest hits -- Kamara and Chris Olave -- to claw back into the game. While Buffalo has technically allowed the most rushing yards per game so far, that's mostly because Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson went supernova in Week 1. That being said, Kamara will have an easier time if Matt Milano and Ed Oliver remain out, so look for him to score six on Sunday.

Khalil Shakir anytime touchdown scorer (+205, DraftKings)

James Cook and Josh Allen are both odds-on favorites to score, so we'll look to the passing game for our Bills TD pick at plus money. Buffalo does a good job of spreading the ball around through the air, making it hard to focus in on a particular pass-catcher. Keon Coleman seems to be emerging as the top wideout in this offense, but his +140 odds make me gravitate toward Shakir at +205. The New Orleans secondary isn't the softest in the league, but Allen should be able to move the ball against a defense that should be on the field for far too long.