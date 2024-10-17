Saints vs Broncos: Thursday Night Football betting preview

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Denver Broncos are a rare road favorite on Thursday Night Football, as they head to take on the New Orleans Saints as 3-point favorites. The game is the first matchup of Week 7, after a Week 6 in which public bettors cleaned up, behind favorites going 10-3-1 against the spread and 12-2 straight-up.

This has been an odd season for the Saints, who started 2-0 and crushed the Panthers and Cowboys, before losing four straight games. Starting quarterback Derek Carr is injured, so rookie Spencer Rattler will get the start. The Broncos have been riding the roller coaster that is rookie quarterback Bo Nix, losing their first two games, winning three in a row and losing 23-16 last week at the Chargers as 3-point underdogs.

Where is the money going according to sportsbooks?

Public betting has been split on this game so far, as 60% of the wagers at DraftKings Sportsbook is on the Saints +3, but 54% of the total dollars wagered is on Denver to cover. However, at BetMGM, 51% is on the Saints at +2.5 and 59% of the money is on New Orleans. Bettors at both top sportsbooks are backing the Over the game’s total of 37.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Three bookmakers have updates on the betting action at their shops:

Zachary Lucas, director of retail sports, Sportsbook at TwinSpires:

“We’re seeing lopsided action on the Saints. The public is taking the plus money at home. We saw some sharp action on the Broncos, so there seems to be a divide on this game.”

Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City:

“Wagering light at the moment, Broncos laying 2.5. Small lean to the Under, took some respected money at 37.5 on the Under. With the two rookie QBs going, it’s not really bringing in a ton of action in advance. Slightly more money on Denver at the moment, but not too big a decision.”

Brad Bryant, general manager of Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook:

“We are seeing good two-way action on Thursday’s game. New Orleans opened as 3.5-point favorites with Derek Carr. The line has now flipped to Denver as 2.5-point favorites with Carr sidelined. Bo Nix may also air it out a bit in this game tomorrow as well so we may see some tickets come in for his passing yards Over which sits at 191.5. He has been over this mark four times this season already.”