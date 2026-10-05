The Week 4 NFL schedule concludes with an NFC South matchup on Monday Night Football as the New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams are 1-2 on the season, but a share of first place in the division will still be up for grabs. New Orleans beat Baltimore on the road but lost one-possession games against Detroit and Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Atlanta blew out Green Bay last week but was also blown out by Carolina and lost to Pittsburgh. The latest Saints vs. Falcons odds list New Orleans as the 1.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 47.5. Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. has been ruled out and is inactive for tonight's contest with a hamstring injury. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Falcons vs. Saints is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed MNF and revealed their Saints vs. Falcons prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Saints vs. Falcons betting preview

This will be the 115th all-time meeting between these two NFC South rivals, and Atlanta holds a 58-56 advantage in the all-time series after sweeping the season series last year. The Falcons have won three of four in the rivalry and won by double-digits in New Orleans last season. Bijan Robinson has 107 scrimmage yards in the 24-10 victory, and he's piled up an NFL-leading 467 scrimmage yards over the first three weeks.

However, Kellen Moore's offense has been prolific through the air early in the season. Second-year starter Tyler Shough has thrown for 917 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 67 yards and another score on the ground. The Saints are 2-1 against the spread on the season, and the Falcons are 1-2 against the number. Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Falcons vs. Saints picks, best bets

Falcons +1.5 (-110)

Alvin Kamara Under 59.5 total rushing + receiving yards (-112)

Falcons +1.5 (-110)

"It's mighty early in the season for the Saints' defense to be ravaged by injuries. Not good timing when facing peerless RB Bijan Robinson, who lights up when playing under the lights. Robinson boasts three prime-time games in which he has exceeded 200 yards from scrimmage," SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney said. "New Orleans is permitting a generous 4.7 yards per carry. Scratched are edge rushers Carl Granderson and Anfernee Jennings, plus LB Kaden Elliss. A fourth starter, LB Pete Werner, might join them in absentia. Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. was sharp in his season opener last Thursday. His team is blessed with additional days to get ready for this game." Bet on Saints vs. Falcons at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Alvin Kamara Under 59.5 total rushing + receiving yards (-112)

"Alvin Kamara will presumably take on a larger role in the absence of Travis Etienne, but I still see this as a very high line for the 31-year old. As a runner, Kamara is only managing 2.8 yards per carry, with a long of 11 yards. The Falcons defense not only allows a league best 2.75 yards per carry, but also a 1.9% explosive run rate (thanks to the newly extended Gervon Dexter Jr.)," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "And the Falcons defense limits running backs in the passing game with their single-high, cover 3 scheme. Kamara will split work with Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson as is - Tyler Shough is not as nearly reliant on checkdowns as Saints QBs of the past. Bet this down to under 54.5." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday Night Football: