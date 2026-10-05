Two weeks ago, this Week 4 Monday Night Football game looked like a stinker. Suddenly, the Falcons heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints -- in a game that should be an emotional, 25-year-year remembrance of the post-Hurricane Katrina game -- has a lot of juice to it. Bet on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after they spend $5+:

Michael Penix, Jr. stepped in, and the Falcons have some life and can actually function on ofense now. The Saints are just one of the friskiest, most fun teams in the NFL. We've got a beefy total and a close spread between two fierce division rivals with meh defenses. Let's find some winners for Monday night Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Over 47.5

We got a pile of points on Sunday night, hitting our Over even with the Lions struggling to really find the end zone. I think we're due for a shootout in this game as well, with both teams capable of scoring and largely struggling to stop their opponents from hitting paydirt. There are tons of superstars all over the place and two "fun" quarterbacks in Michael Penix, Jr. and Tyler Shough under center. Kellen Moore loves to play fast and should be able to put up points from the start on this Falcons defense. As a result, the Falcons will have to sling it around too and we should end up getting past 50 points here.

Monday Night Football player props

Bijan Robinson over 130.5 rushing + receiving yards (-114, DraftKings)

Bijan's cleared this number -- easily -- in two of his three games this year, with the only miss being the blowout loss to Carolina, where he also didn't have a decent quarterback under center. He's the focal point of the offense, and the Saints have been extremely vulnerable to superstar running backs, with the lone exception this year being the Ravens' inexplicable decision not to use Derrick Henry in the second half. Bijan can get there just rushing, but we know he's going to be a threat out of the backfield as well. This feels a little low.

Chris Olave 8+ receptions (+122, DraftKings)

Olave's been excellent to start the season, and that should continue here. His Over/Under is 6.5 on DK but extremely juiced, so we're taking the plus-money number on eight receptions for Olave. If we get the scoring we're expecting in this game, Olave will be involved and Shough won't hesitate to look his way. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Juwan Johnson (+255, DraftKings)

The sneakiest fantasy tight end of the past two years continues to produce, especially as a target for Shough in the red zone. This price feels a little outrageous for someone who has scored three touchdowns already this season and is facing a Falcons defense that has given up three touchdowns to tight ends already on the season.

Drake London (+110, DraftKings)

There are some decent options down the board in this game, but I think London at basically even money is a really good look. The Saints gave up two touchdowns to Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 1, a touchdown to Rashad Bateman (who was the Ravens' No. 1 wideout with Zay Flowers out) in Week 2 and a touchdown to Brock Bowers (who was basically working as a No. 1 wideout) in Week 3. They're not slowing down the alpha receivers, so let's bank on the Falcons alpha finding the end zone.

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