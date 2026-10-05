The Atlanta Falcons will look to make it two wins in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints in a key NFC South matchup on 'Monday Night Football' as New Orleans celebrates the 20th anniversary of its "Domecoming" following Hurricane Katrina. Atlanta is coming off a 35-14 thrashing of Green Bay in Week 3, while New Orleans dropped a 35-27 decision to Las Vegas. The Falcons (1-2), who last won the NFC South in 2016, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Saints (1-2), who last won the division in 2020, are 0-1 on their home field. The Saints will be without running back Travis Etienne (hamstring). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The latest Falcons vs. Saints odds have New Orleans as the 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 47.5. Before making any Falcons vs. Saints picks or 'Monday Night Football' predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Falcons vs. Saints. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Saints spread New Orleans -1.5 Falcons vs. Saints over/under 47.5 points Falcons vs. Saints money line New Orleans -118, Atlanta +105 Falcons vs. Saints picks See picks at SportsLine Falcons vs. Saints streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Falcons vs. Saints predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Falcons vs. Saints, the model is going Over 47.5 points (-110) at betting apps. The Over has hit in two of the last three Saints games, and in the last Falcons game. The Over is also 1-0 in New Orleans games when the line is over 47.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned in the win over Green Bay in Week 3 and completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown with one pick. The Falcons' rushing attack has been dominant and is led by Bijan Robinson. In three games, he has carried 66 times for 349 yards and two touchdowns. He carried 29 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. Quarterback Tyler Shough powers the Saints. He has completed 68.9% of his passes for 917 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

The model projects 51 combined points as the Over hits 53% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Monday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Saints vs. Falcons, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Saints spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.