The New Orleans Saints will try to right the ship when they visit the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 18. The Saints have lost three in a row, all at home, and will now try to find their form on the road. The Giants have gotten off to a strong start despite the injury to quarterback Jaxson Dart, but are coming off a tie against the Commanders. New York had an opportunity to win in overtime but missed a field goal on its opening possession and then fumbled on a subsequent possession. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Spend $5+ on Saints vs. Giants in NFL Week 6 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 months of NBA League Pass:

We'll take a look at the latest Saints vs. Giants odds at DraftKings and provide our best bet for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saints vs. Giants betting odds (via DraftKings)

Saints vs. Giants money line: Saints -112, Giants -108 Saints vs. Giants Over/Under: 45.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Saints vs. Giants spread: Saints -1.5

Saints vs. Giants betting preview

New Orleans came into the 2026 season as a sleeper team after a strong finish to 2025. The Saints have not been fortunate on the injury front, with big free agent signing Travis Etienne still on IR and first-round pick Jordyn Tyson sidelined. Tyler Shough has amassed gaudy numbers, but that's largely because the team has been playing from behind. The Saints have not been great defensively, though they did hold their own last week against the Vikings. Shough was particularly poor against Minnesota's defense, throwing for less than 100 yards while also tossing two picks. He'll try to get back in form against a Giants defense that is allowing 21.2 points per game.

Jameis Winston has taken over for Dart, and while he's had some reckless moments, the offense has been humming along. New York is averaging 21.8 points per game as Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely all chip in. Last week's tie has taken a lot of momentum away from the Giants, but they are still in first place in the NFC East entering Week 6. If Winston can play turnover-free football, New York should be able to move the ball against this New Orleans defense. Winston didn't throw an interception last week against the Commanders while tossing three touchdown passes.

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Saints vs. Giants picks, prediction

Giants money line

The Giants win this game in 58% of SportsLine simulations, which is good for an "A" grade. There's too much inconsistency with New Orleans, and the Saints haven't put together a complete game all season. New York should be more focused after giving away what was a win in Week 5, and the home crowd should help the Giants handle business on Sunday.