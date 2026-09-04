A pair of teams who got their 2026 college football seasons started in Week 0 will meet on Friday as the San Jose State Spartans visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Spartans (0-1) were no match for USC in their season opener, while the Eagles (1-0) knocked off Sacramento State last Saturday. San Jose State, of the Mountain West, had a 3-9 record a year ago, while EMU, of the MAC, was one game better at 4-8. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich. The Eagles are 3-point favorites in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State odds, while the over/under is 56.5. Before making any San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan picks, check out the San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan:

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State spread Eastern Michigan -3 Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State over/under 56.5 points Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State money line Eastern Michigan -150, San Jose State +125 Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State picks See picks at SportsLine Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, the SportsLine model is backing the Over (56.5 points) at many of the best betting apps. The Over hit for San Jose State last week in its loss to USC, and the Over holds a 7-4 record (64%) over the Spartans' last 11 non-conference contests. That Over percentage is even higher for EMU out of the conference, hitting 75% of the time across their last four non-conference matchups. Also, these two squads have a history of high-scoring affairs, with their two prior meetings averaging 62.5 combined points.

San Jose State put 26 points on the scoreboard last week versus the No. 14 Trojans, who are expected to contend for a CFP berth. So, it's clear the Spartans are potent offensively, while the Eagles revolve around QB Noah Kim. He led the MAC in passing yards last year while finishing second in total touchdowns. Given these two offenses, the matchup history and recent O/U trends, the model is backing the Over in 63% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State picks

SportsLine's model has simulated San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.