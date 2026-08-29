Week 0 of the 2026 college football season usually does not bring high-profile matchups to the gridiron, but there will still be some premier programs in action. One of those programs is USC, as the Trojans will host the San Jose State Spartans at 3 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Spartans are looking to get back to a bowl game in head coach Ken Niumatalolo's third season, while Lincoln Riley's Trojans have College Football Playoff aspirations. Bet on college football with the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+:

USC is a massive 38.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is 59.5. Those looking to get into college football betting for Week 0 and beyond should check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say before checking out the latest sportsbook promos at the best betting apps to make the most of their bets.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites. Bet college football with the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+:

San Jose State vs. USC betting odds

San Jose St. vs. USC money line: N/A San Jose St. vs. USC over/under: 59.5 (Over -112, Under -108) San Jose St. vs. USC spread: USC -38.5

San Jose State vs. USC betting preview

After winning seven games in Niumatalolo's first season, the Spartans won just three contests a year ago. Niumatalolo is going to be relying on plenty of transfers this season, headlined by former Hawai'i quarterback Luke Weaver. Weaver had some strong starts for Hawai'i but never could quite take over the starting job. Sacramento State's Jordan Anderson appears to be the most established wide receiver among a transfer-heavy group, while Jabari Bates should step up to the lead role at running back as a returning player. If the transfers can mesh well together and Weaver consistently plays like he did in his two starts last year, the Spartans could be one of the better offensive teams in the Mountain West.

Everything for USC begins with Jayden Maiava, who is expected to be a Heisman Trophy contender in his senior season. He's one of the best passers in the country but can occasionally struggle with turnovers. In three of USC's four losses last season (including the Alamo Bowl), Maiava threw multiple interceptions. King Miller and Waymond James return to form a strong rushing tandem, but the receiver group loses Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. That means there are big expectations for Tanook Hines, who put up 561 yards and two touchdowns a year ago as the No. 3 option. USC's defense was not menacing but did manage to contain opponents enough to get to nine wins. Bishop Fitzgerald's departure means there's a big hole in the secondary, and that could be a problem against top Big Ten teams like Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana. This is Riley's fifth season at USC, and he's only reached double-digit wins once. It's essentially a playoff or bust campaign for the Trojans in 2026. Bet on college football games with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses:

San Jose State vs. USC picks, prediction

Over 59.5

The Trojans will score plenty of points. They hung 73 on Missouri State in last year's opener, and scored less than 25 points in just two games a year ago. There's a possibility Riley calls off the big dogs late in this game, even in front of the home crowd, so betting the spread in this scenario has its drawbacks. Even though USC has more talent, 38.5 is a massive number.

As I mentioned above, San Jose State's offense might be sneakily solid if Weaver and the transfers can gel. It's unlikely to be a well-oiled machine in Week 0 against a decent USC defense but it might do enough damage to help the Over on 59.5 hit. Bet the game at FanDuel Sportsbook by claiming their new user bonus here: