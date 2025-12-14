The Philadelphia Eagles look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season. The Eagles are still in the driver's seat in the NFC East, but have fallen further behind in their quest for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Raiders are on a seven-game losing streak and are likely to be without starting quarterback Geno Smith after he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 14. Both these offenses have struggled this season, though Philadelphia has shown more flashes of life than Las Vegas. How does that impact bettors when it comes to making anytime touchdown selections?

Here's a look at some players we think are worth targeting as anytime touchdown scorers in Raiders vs. Eagles, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want a game forecast for Raiders vs. Eagles and more NFL player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Eagles vs. Raiders anytime touchdown scorer props:

Saquon Barkley (-120)

Jalen Hurts had the worst game of his career in Week 14, throwing four interceptions and fumbling the ball once in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers. The Eagles simply have to get back to running the football well in order to open up the pass game and thankfully, the Raiders are somewhat generous in this regard as they allow 113.9 yards per game on the ground. Barkley can explode at any moment and he did rip off a long touchdown run last week in L.A. I like Barkley to find paydirt in this matchup.

Tre Tucker (+550)

Kenny Pickett revenge game loading? Pickett filled in for Hurts last year late in the season and showcased the willingness to take some chances, even if the arm talent wasn't always there. Tucker has the speed to create problems for Philadelphia's secondary and at some point, the Raiders will have to at least try to test this defense. All of Las Vegas' skill players get downgraded in this market a bit with Smith's injury but I think Tucker was fairly volatile anyway when it came to scoring a touchdown.