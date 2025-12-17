Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having a historic season for the Seattle Seahawks, and he'll be a focal point in arguably the biggest game in the NFC West this season when they host the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday Night Football. First place in the division will be on the line, and Smith-Njigba had nine catches for 105 yards in Seattle's first meeting with Los Angeles, but failed to get into the endzone in a 21-19 defeat. However, he's scored at least once in seven of his last 11 games, and he's priced at +115 in the latest Seahawks vs. Rams anytime touchdown scorer odds from DraftKings. That's why he's one of the SportsLine Projection Model's top TNF anytime TD scorer picks.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Thursday Night Football in Week 16. With NFL props available for almost every player in Rams vs. Seahawks at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Seattle vs. Los Angeles NFL picks.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 on a sizzling 52-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Seahawks vs. Rams.

Best Thursday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (+115)

Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (+170)

Blake Corum, Rams (+240)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (+115)

In addition to having a fighting chance of breaking Calvin Johnson's record for receiving yards in a single season (1,964), Smith-Njigba leads Seattle with nine touchdowns this year. Despite only playing in 74.8% of Seattle's offensive sets this season (44th among qualifying WRs), Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with a 35.0% target share, and his 23 deep targets (20 yards or more) also leads the league. The model predicts that he scores 0.54 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 46.5% chance to find the endzone.

Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (+170)

Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III continue to split time in the Seattle backfield, and Walker has probably been the more efficient Seahawks running back this season. However, Charbonnet has been the preferred goal-to-go option and has scored seven of his eight touchdowns on the year from inside the 10-yard line. He's scored in seven of Seattle's 13 games this season, so finding significantly plus-money odds here is a potential boon. The model predicts 0.48 TDs on average, while the odds imply a 37% chance to score.

Blake Corum, Rams (+240)

Kyren Williams is still one of the most effective running backs in the NFL, but Blake Corum has forced his way into a more meaningful role in Sean McVay's offense. He's carried the ball 30 times for 280 yards and four touchdowns in his last three games and his snap share rose to a season-high 45.8% last week against the Lions. Corum has even pilfered some of the goal-to-go work that Williams has dominated this season, scoring three short-yardage touchdowns and five overall. The model predicts 0.30 touchdowns on average, while the odds suggest a 29.4% chance to score.

Want more Thursday Night Football picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown prop picks for several players in Rams vs. Seahawks. Now, get NFL projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best NFL picks from SportsLine's R.J. White, who is on a 21-11 roll (+883) on his last 32 NFL player prop picks.