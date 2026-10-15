Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season begins with the two teams that posted the best regular-season records in the NFL last year as the Denver Broncos host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Both teams went 14-3 in 2025 but are 3-2 to start the 2026 season. The Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champs, are coming off a close and frustrating loss to the 49ers at home that turned in large part on four turnovers. Denver shook off a loss to San Francisco with a close win over the Chargers, and the Broncos are still looking to get their offense rolling in 2026. Ahead of Seattle vs. Denver on Thursday Night Football, we've made two anytime touchdown prop betting picks -- one for each team -- including a receiver who finally found the end zone last week. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Seahawks vs. Broncos is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Empower Field. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Seahawks vs. Broncos anytime touchdown scorer props

AJ Barner (+380)

Barner has quietly been one of the more efficient tight ends in the NFL since debuting in 2024. The Michigan product had 10 receiving touchdowns and a rushing score between 2024 and 2025. He's been held out of the end zone as a receiver thus far in 2026, which is a bit of a surprise, but Barner has a good matchup against the Broncos, who have allowed a receiving touchdown to an opposing tight end each of the last three weeks. Helping Barner's scoring chances is that he's Seattle's designated "Tush Push" guy, and he found the end zone that way this year for his lone score. At these odds, Barner is very intriguing. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after spending $5 or more:

Courtland Sutton (+240)

This might seem strange at first glance, but stick with me for a second. Sutton has had a cold start to the year. He's caught just 11 passes for 104 yards in five games. But the veteran receiver found the end zone last week for his first score, and he actually might have a good matchup against Seattle. The Seahawks' defense was the best in the NFL last year and is among the better units in the league this year as well, but the team had trouble with a big-bodied receiver last week in Mike Evans. The veteran caught seven of 10 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown and took the game over late. You know Denver's brain trust saw that and will be looking to get the 6-foot-4 Sutton more involved on a short week. It hasn't shown up this year, but Sutton and Bo Nix have good chemistry, and Sutton is a safe and reliable target. Bet on Week 6 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: