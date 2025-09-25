The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals face off on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 25 to kick off Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. The Seahawks won comfortably over the Saints in Week 3, while the Cardinals are coming off a 16-15 loss to the 49ers. Seattle has won the last six meetings in the series, most recently taking down the Cardinals 30-18 in Arizona. Sam Darnold has looked solid with his new team, while Kyler Murray has had his ups and downs in Arizona in his seventh season as a starter.

We'll check out the top Darnold and Murray player props for Thursday Night Football at DraftKings Sportsbook and see how the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model rates each play. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Passing yards props

Sam Darnold: 221.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Kyler Murray: 212.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Sam Darnold Over 221.5 yards (4.5 stars)



The consensus line is 217.5, but the ITL model is projecting Darnold for 261 yards on Thursday to blow past this line. Darnold is averaging 269 yards per game through the air in his last 10 games. He's gone Over his passing yards line in six of those 10 games.

Passing attempts props

Sam Darnold: 29.5 (Over -120, Under -106)

Kyler Murray: 31.5 (Over -121, Under -105)

Top pick: Sam Darnold over 29.5 attempts (4 stars)

The ITL model has this line at 30.5 for consensus odds and is projecting Darnold to have 33.4 attempts. The Seahawks have thrown the ball 30 or more times just once in three games, but the model believes Seattle will air it out on Thursday night. Darnold threw the ball 30+ times in 10 games a season ago.

Passing touchdowns props

Sam Darnold: 1.5 (Over +150, Under -193)

Kyler Murray: OTB

Top pick: Sam Darnold Over 1.5 pass touchdowns (4.5 stars)

Darnold is projected for 2.8 passing touchdowns according to the ITL model. He didn't throw a single touchdown pass but has two through the air in each of the last two games. In 2024, Darnold threw for two or more touchdowns in 12 games.