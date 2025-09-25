The NFC West appears to be the strongest division in football this season, as all four teams have winning records through the first three weeks of the season. One of those squads will drop to .500 on Thursday night, though, as the 2-1 Seattle Seahawks travel to face the 2-1 Arizona Cardinals.

Each team has a big-name No. 1 wideout, though only one of them has shined so far this season. Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is fifth in receptions (22) and second in receiving yards (323) this campaign, as he looks to take another step forward in his third season. On the flip side, Arizona's Marvin Harrison Jr. has struggled to bounce back from a disappointing rookie year, as he only has 10 catches for 142 yards through three games.

Which running back player props should you be betting at sportsbooks for Thursday? The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model has its suggestions for Smith-Njigba and Harrison Jr. based on 10,000 simulations from its model.

Receiving yardage props

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 81.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Marvin Harrison Jr.: 45.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Harrison Jr. Over 45.5 (3.5 stars)



It's been a rough start to the former No. 3 overall pick's career, as Harrison Jr. has reached 50 yards in just eight of his 20 career NFL contests. But the model is bullish for Harrison Jr. on Thursday night, as he's projected for 63.7 receiving yards.

Receptions props

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 6.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Marvin Harrison Jr.: 3.5 (Over -138, Under +104)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Smith-Njigba Over 6.5 (4 stars)



The last five times the Seahawks have been underdogs to a team with a winning record, Smith-Njigba has averaged 8.4 receptions in those contests. Seattle is a 1.5-point underdog to 2-1 Arizona, and the model has calculated Smith-Njigba for 7.0 receptions in this showdown.