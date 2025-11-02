The Seattle Seahawks come into Week 9 of the 2025 season off a bye and will take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football looking to improve to 6-2. The Commanders, who suffered a loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 8, will try to redeem themselves in primetime and expect to have Jayden Daniels back at quarterback. However, Terry McLaurin will not be available, which means Deebo Samuel is Washington's top receiver. Can he match Seahawks superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba in this game? Which NFL player props should bettors focus on when it comes to the two receivers?

We'll break down JSN and Samuel player props, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For the full game forecast for Seahawks vs. Commanders and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Receiving yards props

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 97.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Deebo Samuel: 49.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 97.5 receiving yards (4.5 stars)

JSN's consensus receiving yards line is 95.5, but he's projected to top 100 yards in the model's latest forecast, going for 113 yards against the Commanders. Smith-Njigba has emerged as possibly the league's best receiver this season, and he gets a favorable matchup here as Washington ranks 26th in passing yards allowed per game.

Receptions props

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 6.5 (Over -144, Under +113)

Deebo Samuel: 5.5 (Over +108, Under -137)

Top pick: Deebo Samuel Under 5.5 receptions (4 stars)

Samuel is projected for just 3.2 receptions on Sunday. That's a bit surprising because Seattle does have a somewhat soft secondary and McLaurin is sidelined. The Commanders might have to throw the ball more if this game turns into a shootout, and Samuel has been solid to start the season. He's gone Over this line four times in seven games but did finish Under 5.5 receptions against Kansas City.