The Seattle Seahawks are off to a great start in 2025 at 5-2, and they are fresh off their bye week. They now head across the country for a Sunday Night Football date with the Commanders, who are 3-5. Seattle has gotten great play from quarterback Sam Darnold, the team's new starter after trading Geno Smith and signing the 2024 Pro Bowler who had a great year in Minnesota. As for the Commanders, Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, has missed three games this year due to two separate injuries, including last week due to a hamstring strain. Daniels is back this week in what should be a great matchup between two playoff hopefuls.

Passing yards props

Sam Darnold: 241.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Jayden Daniels: 226.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Jayden Daniels Under 226.5 passing yards (5 stars)

The model doesn't expect a big day from Daniels in his return to action, projecting the second-year quarterback to have 182.0 passing yards against Seattle's defense, which is seventh in points allowed, 10th in yards allowed but 23rd against the pass. Daniels has gone Over 226.5 passing yards just twice in five starts this year with a season-high of 233 in Week 1 against the New York Giants. And make sure to note that Terry McLaurin, Daniels' top target last year, is once again sidelined with a quad strain.

Passing TDs props

Sam Darnold: 1.5 (Over -145, Under +113)

Jayden Daniels: 1.5 (Over -105, Under -121)

Top pick: Jayden Daniels Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (4 stars)

The model also likes the Under for Daniels' passing touchdown prop line with a projection of 1.3. As noted, Seattle ranks seventh in scoring defense, and the Seahawks have allowed 11 passing touchdowns in seven games. Daniels has thrown multiple touchdowns twice this year.

Pass attempts props

Sam Darnold: 28.5 (Over -123, Under -103)

Jayden Daniels: 31.5 (Over -126, Under -106)

Top pick: Sam Darnold Over 28.5 pass attempts (4.5 stars)

As for Darnold, the model likes him to go Over the consensus line of 29.5 pass attempts with a projection of 33.9. Darnold is averaging 27.4 pass attempts per game and has gone Over 28.5 three times. Washington has allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game in the NFL this year and Seattle has the 12th-worst rushing attack this year. Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards, so perhaps the Seahawks will let Darnold pepper his top target against this lackluster Commanders pass defense.

Pass completions props

Sam Darnold: 19.5 (Over -116, Under -110)

Jayden Daniels: 20.5 (Over -115, Under -111)

Top pick: Jayden Daniels Under 20.5 completions (4.5 stars)

The model doesn't expect Daniels to have a ton of success on Sunday, even in the completions department with a projection of 16.1. He's finished Under 20.5 completions in all but one start this season.