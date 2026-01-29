A total of 19 different players have rushed for 100 or more yards in a Super Bowl, with Larry Csonka, Emmitt Smith and Terrell Davis accomplishing the feat twice. Damien Williams is the running back who most recently hit triple digits, gaining 104 yards on 17 carries for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 31-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

New England's Rhamondre Stevenson and Seattle's Kenneth Walker III will attempt to join the list when the Patriots meet the Seahawks on Feb. 8 in Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Stevenson ran for 603 yards while appearing in only 14 games during the regular season but is the top rusher this postseason with 194 yards. Walker reached the 1,000-yard plateau (1,027) for the second time in his four-year career this campaign and ranks third with 178 yards in the playoffs.

Stevenson's only 100-yard performance in 2025 came in the finale against the Miami Dolphins as he gained 131 yards on just seven carries. Walker reached the century mark twice in the regular season and ran 19 times for 116 yards in Seattle's 41-6 rout of San Francisco in the Wild Card Round.

Stevenson and Walker won't have an easy time racking up yardage in Super Bowl 60. The Seahawks, whose only 100-yard rusher in three previous Super Bowl appearances was Marshawn Lynch (102 in Super Bowl 49), were third in the NFL against the run during the regular season, allowing an average of 91.9 yards, while the Patriots were sixth with 101.7 yards permitted per game. New England didn't have a 100-yard rusher in any of its first 11 trips to the Super Bowl.

The task likely will be even more difficult for Walker, as New England has given up a league-low average of 71.3 rushing yards this postseason. Seattle ranks eighth among the 14 participating teams with an average of 111 yards allowed per contest.

Since the running backs are expected to play a big role in the Seahawks vs. Patriots matchup, we'll go over the best player props for Stevenson and Walker for Super Bowl 60.

Top pick: Rhamondre Stevenson Under 50.5 rushing yards (3.5 stars)

The SportsLine model is calling for Stevenson to rush for fewer than 48 yards in Super Bowl 60, even though he has gained more than 50 in each of New England's games this postseason. The 27-year-old ran for 53 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, 70 versus the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round and 71 in the meeting with the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. Seattle hasn't been extremely strong against the run in the postseason, but it didn't permit the top opposing running back to pile up yardage. San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey gained only 35 yards on 11 carries in the Divisional Round and Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams rushed 10 times for just 39 yards. Blake Corum led the Rams with 55 yards on the ground, but 19 of them came on one play. The model has Stevenson finishing with fewer than 51 rushing yards as a 3.5-star play.

Top pick: Rhamondre Stevenson Under 14.5 Rushing Attempts (4 stars)

If the Seahawks' offense continues to click, the Patriots may be forced to abandon the running game early. Seattle scored on seven of its 10 possessions against San Francisco, including each of its first three and four of its five in the first half. It put up points on half of its 10 possessions versus the Rams, scoring on each of its first two and three of five prior to halftime. Falling behind early likely will mean that Drake Maye will be throwing more and Stevenson won't get many carries. His attempts have increased from 10 to 16 to 25 this postseason, but the 19 of the latter total against Denver came in the second half, when snow played a major factor in the contest. Stevenson had more than 14 carries just once this year prior to the playoffs, and the Patriots also have rookie TreVeyon Henderson (team-leading 911 rushing yards in the regular season) in the backfield, so the model sees Under 14.5 attempts for him as a 4-star play.